Horoscopes (Nov 7-13) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

In the middle of a gauntlet that's kept you running for close to two years, you are just about to hit the jackpot. Nothing can stop you now; that is, unless you've lied or messed anything up along the way. The danger with you always lies in the fact that you can't put yourself forward without pissing people off. If that is where it stands, you know what you need to do. If you're OK with the way your choices have gone, there is nothing to worry about. But if you've crawled over anyone's back to get where you are going there will be hell to pay before the season's change.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You have waited long enough for what appears to be the chance of a lifetime. To make the most of this moment, you need to keep your feet on the ground. What looks like a dream come true is about to go through a few adjustments. There will be tests and challenges that show you exactly how much this matters to you that will be ongoing for the next few weeks. If this was a movie, you'd be just about to do the part where you sink or swim. This isn't anything you haven't seen before. And as tense as things seem, what's opening up right now will pave everything from here on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Now that the big stuff appears to be under control, you're looking at the reality of your situation with a clearer sense of what's going on. Nothing is perfect, and you aren't totally in touch with how to proceed, but you know what to avoid and you're also in touch with the fact that others have their own row to hoe. Paying less attention to their stuff has shown you how much of yours is still open to question. For the next few weeks you have a chance to make a little hay and get ready for the next round of craziness; that's right folks — there's more insanity on the road ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

Now that your ship has finally come in, it's time to stop talking about it and begin walking forward with full permission to finally be who you are. As the next few weeks unfold, you can expect to receive signs and insights that make everything clearer. The next phase of the journey is wide open. Don't dim the possibilities by thinking that you have any idea what they need to be. Within a framework of changes that are about to ratchet your life around, be prepared for anything and know that what's going down right now will set the stage for the rest of your life.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Too much rides on the need to stay on top of things. This may not be your cup of tea, but let's face it: Your options are limited. Any impatience you feel has to do with thinking the grass is greener somewhere else. Finding a way to be OK with the way things are is easier than we make it. In any given moment we are always one nano particle away from pure consciousness. If you can remember how to breathe, and keep your ego from telling you that you need more excitement and recognition than you find around here, this will turn into a dream come true.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You've got your hands full — thank god you've got the right idea going on at the same time. Inside a story that is requiring all of you to be there for it, you wish you knew what you were doing. It's always this way with you. The quest for perfection creates the illusion that the deeper part of you isn't in tune with what's really meant to happen. You never fail to show up. In this situation that's really all you need to do. The next miracle is happening because you are here to hold it in your arms and nurse it into being. Find your way to joyful. The creation process lives there.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

The guts of your situation have gone through this with flying colors. Not one to be thrown off by adversity you are the definition of "whatever doesn't kill us makes us stronger." For the next few weeks it would be great if you could slow down long enough to bring your relationship issues back to basics. Close others are at an impasse. Understand that it's best when what we want for others, is what they want for themselves. You can't push this river. The best you can do is listen, and make as much room as you can for the idea that what they have in mind will change you too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

It's hard to let go of the need to be right about this. For now, do your best to get over it because the next few weeks will require you to drop all the nonsense and just be there for the ones who need you more than anything. So much appears to be winding down, when it is only in a state of flux. None of you has a clue. It would be good if whoever takes most of your time and energy could back off and leave you space to sort your feelings out. Clear decks, a clear head, and enough sense to keep the faith, will bring you to the next haven, and the possibility of a move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You didn't think this would turn out as well as it has, but, things started walking and talking about a month ago and you are wondering where to take it from here. This is no time to overextend yourself financially, or emotionally. Too much is in a state of flux for you to go too far afield. If in the short term you are able to consolidate what is already in place, in six months you will be glad that you decided to wait and see. Pressure to outdo yourself has you wondering why enough is never enough. Give yourself space and time to get in touch with what matters most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You just went over the limit, for better or worse. Many of you are on top of the world, in a triumphant daze, after a hard-won effort to get on with the show. In the afterglow of whatever this has done to confirm your reason for living, you are feeling pretty good. Who knows where it will go from here? Some of you are less than delighted with the way things have come down. Upset because you're not seeing any results for your efforts, you're just as hard pressed to change your tune. You may need to go over your accounts, and your accountability quotient, one more time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You wish you had the time and energy to wrap your mind around the details, but you can't do everything. Your regular duties are demanding enough. As others try to figure out their role in things you can't impose your will on their perspective or their choices. In all things you will need to be clear about your boundaries. Forces that have the capacity to manipulate keep trying to hold you in place. Knowing who you are matters as much as your willingness to just say no to anyone who can't grok the fact that you're here too. Stay strong, even if it riles people up.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

As far as right now goes, you feel pretty clear. As far as the past goes, you know you messed up. The side effects of whatever you did, or did not do, are staring you in the face. Don't lose yourself to the thought that it's all your fault. God knows what makes us show up in people's lives the way we do. From here on out the path appears to be clear. As long as you keep your feet planted firmly on the high road and listen to the voice that knows more about this than you do, you'll be fine. Waiting patiently for people to know whether they need to come, or go, is part of the deal.