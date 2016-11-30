Horoscopes (Nov 30- Dec 6) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

You've got the world on a string. If this is hard to believe it's because someone forgot to tell you that it's OK to be, and do, and have, anything you want. For once, your past isn't about to reflect on your future. Things are either coming together in a big way, or you're hoping and praying that they will. The idea that everything is at stake makes you wonder if you're big, or clear, or pure enough to hold space for it all. No one can do this but you, so what's it going to be? When it's all or nothing there is only one choice; don't diminish yourself by thinking that you can't handle this.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You tend to fixate on things and it gets in your way. Don't make this more intense than it really is. Part of your problem is imaginary. For some reason you wish you had more of a voice in this situation. If that's how it feels, the whole matter of finding your voice is the main issue. Maybe it's time to ask yourself where it went, and you might follow that up with questions that pertain to what makes it so hard for you to speak your truth. Others are receptive and more open minded than you realize. Take a chance. There's plenty of room for the truth here. Let it set you free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Before you know it, a tidal wave of obligations will have you by the short hairs. When life gets like this, the best you can do is deal with it and find enough time to sleep in between whatever's expected of you. It won't be this way forever, and it may not be as bad as I am making it sound. The message seems to be about taking care of business and finding a way to fall in love with the idea of staying on top of it all. Tests will arrive in the form of relatives, authority figures, or demands that force you to review the need to please and what it does for you in the long run.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You have finally figured out that life goes better when you do one thing at a time. It's not as if you can't handle everything, but the "all at once" routine only works when you're fully enlightened. Knowing enough to keep yourself on track has involved eliminating a lot of mindless social interaction. You don't have time for it; and you're noticing that you feel a hell of a lot better when you take care of yourself first. For the next few weeks, knowing this will serve you well and keep you from running to the rescue when the usual suspects need your help.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

The spotlight keeps moving around from one issue to another. It's never just one thing. In your world the kaleidoscope is much more intense than it is for the rest of us. The need to keep rearranging the scenery is being fueled by the craving for change. For some of you this is creating too much upheaval. Things that you are totally unprepared for will combine with the arrival of someone who hasn't shown their face in a long time, to show you that order is born out of chaos, and to tell you that the next best thing is about to show up in the form of a surprise.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

Don't expect people to reciprocate. It's crazy to assume that they care. You won't be able to get through to them because this is your business not theirs. For many of you the idea of being betrayed, or undermined by those who seemed as if they were incapable of deceit is part of the lesson. If you are aware of yourself you understand that it's time for things to change. If you've lived long enough you know that change often manifests as difficulty, but it always makes things better. Don't waste your time trying to resurrect this. You have too much going on to get flattened by it.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You don't know how this is going to work but you're clear that you have to take the chance. A little gun shy from a few rounds of "fiscal" difficulties, and SOL in the confidence department, you have to find a way to go for it one more time. If it's any comfort to you, there's a lot more support for your success than you've had in a dog's age. As much as there are no guarantees, the one thing you do have is enough sense to see that you can't keep running around in circles and you aren't getting any younger. It's time to take a flying leap. What have you got to lose?

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You have so much good stuff lining up it's time to be ready for anything. The relationship arena is totally fascinating, so is the relationship to your work. Many of you are in the midst of breaking free from tight situations; some of you have already broken free. The idea that there is another opportunity ready to change the way things stand is a huge item. God knows how all of this is looking to you, but it looks like fun to me. Your task may be to lose the need to grip anything too tightly. Don't project your pictures onto a situation that has "miracle" written all over it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You could be totally fed up, wondering where your life went. The desire to escape is strong. Going back to the source would help. That could mean many things. A retreat? A trip to the ocean? A vision quest, totally out of time? Give yourself permission to get off the boat long enough to find your way, or find a reason to keep going. Family stuff is bound to be up. There are issues that haven't been settled that will require more patience and time on your part. If you feel a little restless, within a certain amount of surface calm, everything is on tenterhooks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

Something's changing but it's not time yet. You either need a little more external support or you're thinking you'd be better off giving it up and going for broke. It'd be easier for you to glide through this transition if you didn't take the drastic approach. And unless you're being guided by your inner truth, you'd be nuts to let your instincts get you into a deeper hole. Something's going to come along and lift you out of this. It could be a relative but it's more likely that it's someone who cares, and just happens to notice that you could use a little help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Don't over anticipate the difficulty in this situation; there is always a way out. If your habit of bringing everything to the table has you going too far, doing too much, feeling overly obligated, or in a stranglehold with standards that are way too high, you will lessen your chances of turning whatever you're dealing with into a miracle. There's nothing wrong with being present and accounted for, and it's great that you have all the right stuff. At the same time, there's something to be said for knowing enough to open the windows and allow a little magic to enter the picture.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Opportunities to break out and take a chance on something totally different have enticed you into thinking that they are the answer to your prayers. As exciting as it seems, you are wise enough to see that a) others are involved in all of your choices and b) part of you is hard pressed to venture too far afield. Caught between what's dancing on the horizon and the reality of what's right in front of you, try to see yourself playing both roles before you decide who you want to be. You may find out that staying put feels a whole lot better than going for whatever's behind the curtain.