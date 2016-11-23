Horoscopes (Nov 23-29) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

The pain in your ass could be anything — people, places, and things are what appear to be the problem. For some of you it has to do with one particular person who needs to shape up or ship out. For others it's about a specific location and the extent to which it has conspired to tie you down. The rest of you seem to be caught up wondering why the sum total of things is so endlessly unfulfilling. It's time to start looking at what your life would be like minus all of this circumstantial interference and to shed the idea that any of it has the power to hold you back.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You're driving a tack with a sledgehammer. The need to lighten up and let go can't be overemphasized. None of this matters as much as you think it does. As far as other people go, you can't control anything they do. And what you're trying so hard to change in them won't make a dent until you drop the need to have them be who you wish they were. If you could take your mind off what you thought was supposed to happen and get behind the idea that pretty much everything is out of your hands it would be easier for you to get what you want out of this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Put your fears to rest. Nursing them and other people and their hypocrisies are making you wonder what this is all about. It was never your intention to be part of anything that called for this much deceit. Don't assume that you can escape the need to play along with it just enough to make everyone feel comfortable. Too much is riding on how you handle the next few months for you to get too concerned about the way other people decide to run the show. When this is over, and you're sitting safely on the other side of what could be the biggest milestone in your life, you'll have plenty of time to figure it out.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

If things seem to be going more than a little haywire, you're not alone. Whatever you do, don't let it get to you. Whenever life appears to be at its worst, a good sense of humor makes it easier to turn things around. Other things suggest that if you are willing to take charge of what appears to be out of your hands, this sense of the downhill slide will be replaced with the feeling that there is more than one way to get around your difficulty. Do your best to hang tough and live as the embodiment of your convictions. Standing in your truth will inspire others to follow your lead.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

The impulse factor is huge right now. If you aren't in touch with the fact that you're up for anything, you're driving yourself nuts trying to figure out why nothing seems to get you going anymore. It would be easier if you could just acknowledge the need to break loose and get out of your cage for a while. Whenever things start looking like you've seen it all before it's a sign that you need a change of scenery. Anything that gives you an opportunity to consider what you could be doing if you weren't doing this will help you rearrange your outlook on the future.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

Experiences that call you to wonder about other people and their integrity should make you think twice about extending the benefit of the doubt. You'd be wise to run them through a few more tests before you sign on, or cement any type of connection. This is one of those times when your ability to read people and their motives can't be colored by sentiment, or whatever it is in you that wants them to be what you need. It's a good thing there's no rush here. The time that it takes to make sure this is worth your while will show you that you would be better off avoiding it.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Somehow or other you have gotten the wrong impression. Either that or you're taking out your frustrations on someone who has nothing to do with the problem. If apologies aren't already in order, you might want to think about being more careful about the way you speak to people. It doesn't matter who's right or wrong; it's time for everyone to pull their head out of their butt and get over it. A sense of humor would definitely go a long way to taking the edge off of this. If you didn't take yourself so seriously you'd be laughing at yourself for being too uptight to let this go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. Too much has come to a head and you are caught in the middle of more drama than you bargained for. If you're aware of it, you're better off. Those of you who are too naive, or too stubborn to see things for what they are will have a tough time getting through the next few months. Other people and their craziness will be part of the scenery. What's up with that? Who knows? I am pretty sure this is one of those lessons that involves one more trip down the Bunny Trail with people who keep wasting your time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You can't make your influence felt in this situation. As much as you know what's best and as hard as it is to detach, getting too involved will only make it harder for everyone to figure out for themselves what they want out of this. You mean well but you're up against a belief system that will not allow those you wish to support to let go of their pictures of duty and honor, or whatever it is that they're stuck on. Sometimes things need to be accepted for what they are. Cross your fingers, do what you can to take care of yourself, and let others hash things out for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You aren't ready to drop this, but you've just about had it. Hanging on to someone or something because you think it might yield results on down the road rarely pans out. You've done your homework and seem to be ready to take things to the next level but you're dealing with a situation that isn't developed enough to match your expectations. Elements of narcissism are infecting things too. Someone's sensitivity is so heavily focused on themselves, they have no clue how to redirect their feelings toward you because at rock bottom, it's all about them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You just pulled yourself out of a tight spot. The fact that you were smart enough to get it to happen is a miracle. This should give you pause to look at how life works. In all honesty you have to say that you had nothing to do with it. If on some level this is true, you are also aware that something about your attitude was different this time. This experience has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that we get what we give and things work out better for everyone when we trust ourselves enough to follow the call of the heart and stop placing limits on the realm of possibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Everything comes down to whether or not we can see, know, and live our truth; that's all this is about. You've come to a moment of truth that is either already in progress or lining up, waiting for its turn to light up your life. I don't know where you're at with yourself but it's your beliefs and your attachment to them that you need to keep an eye on. You've got a mess of stuff heating up that will beg you to look at the gap between what you believe in, and what you live out in your daily experience. The key to moving through it all lies in finding a way to merge the two.