Horoscopes (Nov. 16-22) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Don't put a damper on your enthusiasm — it's good to be excited about things. Just be aware that your responses are laced with the need to see what you want to see at a time when some of the people and situations you're attracting aren't what they might appear to be. If you decide to go ahead and let your impulses be your guide, make sure you bring your street smarts along. It looks to me like games you've never played and people who are either narcissistic or just there to suck the life out of you could lead you down the garden path and leave you there to pick up the pieces.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

The next time you decide to bite off more than you can chew, you might want to rethink your situation. Getting in over your head is always a good lesson in how much you can handle, but I don't know who you're trying to impress, or what you think it will accomplish. There's a lot going on, and it looks bad or good, depending on what motivated you to do it in the first place. For some, it's safe to keep plugging and hold steady. For others? Maybe it's time to back up, back off, or move in a new direction, because wherever you're going, you can't get there from here.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Put your fears to rest. Nursing them any longer than you have to will only make things worse. The thought that you've got to bow down to the will of fate, or to anyone's will but your own, has you convinced that you are powerless to do anything but give in. If you really want this, and if it's in your highest good to have it, after a period of waiting it will be yours. Before that can happen, you need to stop rewinding and repeating the same story and begin to act in a way that allows others to back off enough to see that they have nothing to gain by putting you down.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

It's a good thing you've been around. The ability to deal with all sorts of people is about to stand you in good stead. In your current situation it's becoming clearer and clearer that success is no measure of integrity. Caught in the middle of more than one agenda, this is one of those times when playing your cards right will require you to know more about other people's issues than they do. This could be surfacing in your personal life as well. If that is the case, there's only one way to clear it up. Honesty will work better than anything you do to hide from the truth.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

The pressure is off. You won't come up for air for at least a week or two. Believe me when I tell you life will feel a whole lot different when you get used to the way things are when there's nothing to prove. If anything it looks like you have a little space to air out your brain and consider the things that inspire you to keep doing what you do. For many of you, it could be time to refocus your energy and trust that fate will support that process. For others, the next few months are a gift that will allow you to return to center and reconnect with your truer aims.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

The silent treatment, or some variation of lack of communication, has made it hard for you to see what's really going on with your situation. Not talking about things always screws them up; I don't care how much you think keeping quiet is the best way to handle this. This could be more about you not wanting to be the kind of person who loses their temper, and isn't always on top of things and totally together all of the time. You've got a few things to get off your chest. Don't apologize for it. Whoever has to put up with your anger loves you enough to make room for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

This sense of fullness and confidence has a lot to do with the feeling that you've finally found your niche. If that sounds a little over the top, tone it down enough to suit yourself. The sense that nothing can shake or rock you is as strong as it's ever been. At times like this it's often the case that we get slammed with our biggest tests — and many of you are looking at the back side of what happens when we overstep ourselves. Proceed with caution: Going too far with anything will see you recouping, regrouping, and recanting a few statements before the year is out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

The way things are going, you are holding your breath and crossing your fingers. I don't see too many problems showing up to make you nuts, but I see a big tendency on your part to get too wound up about the wrong things. How this works out isn't up to you. If and when you are able to live up to the pressure from others and your own expectations you will see that you can't keep taking care of more than your share. Leave as much of what looks like it's your responsibility to the ones who have the time for it, and start focusing on your own life for a change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

To really be able to deal with this you need to disengage enough to be objective to it. Nothing is ever wrong unless we make it so. You keep looking at things with the idea that something is in need of correction. It never works to judge your experience. With this in mind it might be time to start allowing yourself to be OK with whatever isn't working. And you might ask yourself — how do you know? Because the truth about life is that it's all good, and right now in order to restore things to balance you've got to be able to accept everything that's going on, unconditionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You've gotten to the bottom of more stuff than you've had to process in ages. This level of introspection requires guts. Now that you've run that gauntlet the sense that something has changed is real, but it's too new for you to actually see where things are at. Don't get too analytical. You know that certain things are true. Keep your heart to the wheel and remain as real as you can when it comes to people. Putting too much stock in anyone invites disappointment. Love everyone enough to let them show you who they are. Loan your trust to those who are true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Something miraculous is about to show up and give you a reason to believe that you are on the right road. Don't expect this to be a huge thing; quantum leaps are infinitesimal, but they have the power to turn the world around. Your message seems to be about putting your head down, and doing it without looking around to see if you're getting applauded for it. The next miracle will be born out of loving what you do, pouring your heart into your work, and relating to everything in a way that makes you know you're part of it: This is where it's at right now.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Waiting for everyone else to get it together, you're starting to wonder if you even want to be part of this deal any longer. You are so close to not caring. It's interesting to watch yourself go back and forth over what might be the right thing to do. In most situations, it works better when you look at what it's costing you and weigh that against what you're getting out of it. I don't know how it's working for you at the moment, but I'm pretty sure you don't need this half as much as they do. Seen in that light, the deeper question is this: What do you really want out of this?