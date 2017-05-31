Horoscopes (May 31-June 6) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

God knows what it looks like where you are. The way I see it, the long awaited dream is about to hatch. My crystal ball is filled with images of love and success. What sounds too good to be true is contingent upon your ability to give everything you've got to this situation. Don't get too wound up about getting it right to make good use of your intuition whenever the signs are clear enough to show you a change of plan is in order. Long lost loved ones are due to come around and add their support to whatever you're doing. This reunion couldn't come at a better time.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

People won't leave you alone. This could be feeling good or bad, depending on your situation. All the attention is less of an issue than what it's taking to manage your internal affairs. You have no control over anything but your own actions. There are decisions to consider. Outside input may not be useful when it comes to certain things. You could be hearing one side of the story, or are only privy to what people want you to hear. Isn't it interesting how it always comes down to maintaining your autonomy and remaining strong enough to handle everything yourself?

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

You may not be 100 percent clear about what lies ahead, but your heart is connected to the pulse of things that are vibrating at the speed of light. Your heart's desire lives on that frequency band. What you really want to be doing, as opposed to what circumstances call you to do, could be two different things. Losing the attachment to certainty will free your mind to focus on what you would do with nothing to restrict you. You've already stepped foot in a new frontier. What you find here will empower the deeper part of you to grab hold of what's true and bring it to life.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

It would be great if you didn't have so much going on. The weight of responsibility always makes it harder for you. Anyone else could overlook some of this, but you couldn't live with yourself if you did. Kids, work, pending deals, and/or side issues that have to do with 'who's taking care of who' are all complicating things at a time when you're in over your head and it's enough already. You haven't got the energy or the hutzpah to deal with half of this so cut down on your terminal need to be there for everything and focus on yourself and what you need for a change.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

What you assume will be like this forever is on the brink of change. This is one of those turning points that could slip by unnoticed, but is by no means insignificant. At the point where the wishes of the ego merge with the purpose of the higher self the scenery changes forever. Your light is beaming through the cracks. Not knowing what to do about it, you feel naked in the face of all the life that is filling up your heart. Those closest to you are there for you, in the spirit and in the flesh. The planets are on your side and everything will be coming up roses for a few more weeks.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You want to approach things from a totally truthful place but you're dealing with people who are completely deluded. Maybe it's time to do what's expedient. Knowing what you know, it would make more sense to blow this clambake, or at least let absence allow time to let the truth come to the surface. Things will blow over if your presence doesn't keep reminding everyone of what they think you did. You don't really need to stick around and keep an eye on this; it's a tempest in a teapot that will die down the minute everyone sees that there's absolutely nothing to it.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You know better than to get overly involved with this. The impulse to want to step in and manage situations that other people can't handle needs to be held at bay, just long enough for life to iron things out without your help. As you wake up to the fact that you have better things to do, the bigger issue will turn out to be: "What's next?" That question is about to answer itself, if it hasn't already. The fates have conspired to put you exactly where you need to be. From this point on, as long as you continue to put out 100%, and show up on time, the miracles will keep on coming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

Getting sucked back in to the stories that drove you crazy a few years ago, doesn't feel like a good idea. It's your choice, but you need to know that whoever's enlisting your support won't necessarily make a good ally. It is usually the case that people who need a partner need you way more than you need them, so before you sign up for this, check in with your real self. In other areas there are flames burning on various fronts. All of them hold a wealth of potential. Don't put so much stock in the past and be patient as you wait for the next new leaf to turn over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

The feeling that you need more information before you make your move could be misleading. No one can tell you what to do, but I have a sense that you've seen enough. You're already awake to the fact that it's your turn to assert yourself in a situation that could make you look like the bad guy. You have no way of knowing what will happen on the other side of this decision - but you're more than clear about what will happen if you remain rooted to the spot. Hedging your bets and playing games that feed your denial mechanisms will cost you a lifetime of joy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

The intricacies of your situation defy analysis! If you could only find your way back to the point where everything started to get gnarly. In your world, the desire to maintain your decorum battles with revolutionary tendencies that get out of control. What's happening right now looks like the end result of actions that were being undermined by ambition and greed. When you get to the bottom of the story that faces you now, best of luck finding a way to come to terms with the things that people do when they're too cowardly to face either themselves, or the truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Overwhelmed by a flood of change, it's OK to let yourself get swept way. This is one of those times when you're better off going with the flow. As life opens up to a new sense of who you are, you need to hold steady and pay attention to the signs. Different people, places, and things have shown up to deliver a message that sounds more like what you want to hear. There are bound to be moments where you begin to see that your preconceived notions have reached their expiration date. The next few months will give you a chance to envision something entirely new and different.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Don't be alarmed by what people keep telling you needs to happen. At the gut level, whatever's going on has nothing to do with them. Your efforts to steer a new, more sensible course have taken a turn that will make it harder for others to take advantage of you. I see a couple of opportunities to branch out. This could involve some travel. It could also include a chance to study or teach. As the next few months unfold pay less attention to what people expect and focus more on your work. Give yourself plenty of space and time to bring what you're doing to completion.