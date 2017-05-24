Horoscopes (May 24-30) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Weeding out the dead wood makes you wonder if there are any loose ends left to cover. Plowing through the wreckage would make more sense if you weren't so overwhelmed by what has come to pass in the last month or two. On top of everything else, random events are about to shift your focus away from what is already enough of a handful. When the dust settles at the end of the day, you're well aware of the deeper issues. For now the only thing you can say is "time will tell" and trust that the moment will come when you can finally sit down next to your life and face the truth.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

Wrapping things up seems to be a theme. You are leaving something behind and preparing to move on to the next thing. From the looks of it, getting all your ducks in a row will be easy because you've got a lot of support from the planets. At the same time, it would be wise to keep a clear eye on where you stand with the people in charge. There are times when we have to take them into consideration. At the moment most of them see you as "the sweetheart of the rodeo." Before you take off on this hiatus, make sure that you are on excellent terms with all of them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

It would be great if you could just move on and follow through with the things that really matter to you. For whatever reason, you've given others too much space. While I admire your willingness to adapt and cooperate with whoever it is that you're connected to, all of us are here to learn how to keep our uniqueness alive no matter who we're with. Maybe there's a way to make this work for everyone. Look closely at the extent to which your pictures prevent you from seeing that if you can manage to shift a few things around, you'll get to have what you want too.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You can't ignore what needs to be done, but none of it will get done if you're out of touch with yourself ­— so how do you bridge the gap? There are times when life is about work and sleep. When things get like this, pouring your heart into whatever the task at hand involves has to be balanced with equal parts of self care. Keeping your sanity and keeping your nose to the grindstone isn't that hard once you accept the fact that any extracurricular activities have to be put on hold ­— at least until you reach the point where the fruits of all your labor become ripe.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You've got the usual suspects hanging around driving you crazy. Along with that, there appears to be a collision of opportunities that you either don't have time for, or that require an enormous expenditure of energy on your part. Who knows why it's all happening at once, but here you are in the middle of it. This is either the eye of the needle or the eye of the hurricane. Are there any instructions in this neck of the woods? Do whatever it takes to stay centered, try to be amused by the fact that you are totally clueless, and remain 100 percent open to the need to change at the drop of a hat.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You are halfway between one thing and another, trying to figure out where you stand, and wondering what needs to happen next. Well aware of the fact that you have no clue, if you're feeling a little shaky, more responsibility than you've had in a long time feels even weightier with so little certainty. The pressure to "know for sure" will keep raising your blood pressure until you see that the decisions that face you will unravel themselves. Those closest to you feel your pain. They empathize and want to help but they've got their own stuff, and can only do so much.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Those closest to you are not ready to hear it. Before you decide to read them the Riot Act, keep in mind that they are not on the same channel. In addition to that, the last thing they want to hear is the truth. In most situations, you do better when you wait till you're asked before adding your thoughts to the pile. Be patient. As you busy yourself with better things to do, believe it or not others will find their way to the best conclusion on their own steam. In the end, it looks to me like what could have been a nightmare will come together exactly the way you wanted it to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

The business of branching out is fraught with uncertainty. The idea that you are still alive and in one piece after all of this is amazing. Months of wondering whether you would make it have given way to the feeling that everything will be OK. As you reclaim your faith in the future, what you've learned in the meantime has taught you more about what's important. An older, wiser you sees that everything has to fall apart before we even begin to understand what people, and even life itself, means to us. Filled with a deeper sense of trust, you are ready to move forward and love again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You think you know what's best for you; unfortunately your blind spots make it impossible for you to know whether you're making the best choice or feeding the same old denial mechanisms. You say that you need to have more space to get in touch with yourself. If that is truly the case, go for it. But if you're using this as an excuse to avoid looking at the stuff that makes it so hard for you to get along with anyone who doesn't see things your way, you're going to wind up with the next version of the same old thing, and tests that call you to reckon with what you can't see.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You've been juggling so many variables, no wonder you're feeling a little schizophrenic. Flipping back and forth between this and that, it becomes difficult to find yourself when life settles down at the end of the day. You don't necessarily need a vacation because you thrive more on work than you do on play. But you definitely need to chill out because the bigger part of you is spiritually exhausted from burning the candle at both ends. Something needs to change. You could get the ball rolling by tuning in to whatever it takes to feel centered and whole again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Life continues to show you how good it is. At the same time, you are as overwhelmed with responsibility as you've ever been, and the sense that it's all up to you never seems to go away. This time you have a new set of variables to contend with, and there is enough change to suggest that you're about to take a different approach to your work situation. Something is calling you to break off from the herd and develop your own way of doing things. It may take a while, but any decision that gives you a greater sense of autonomy and sovereignty will work out just fine.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

There needs to be some sort of change. Even if you can't figure out why it has to be this way, part of you knows that the momentum of things that you thought would support you forever has totally lost its steam. Whenever anything reaches this point, there are always external forces that challenge our weak spots and make it seem as if they pose some sort of threat to what we hold dear. You've got a choice. In my experience it's always best to make the one you can live with, so get your fears, your ego, and your money trips out of the picture; let go and set yourself free.