Horoscopes (May 17-23) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

There is a smoke and mirrors dynamic that could be confusing the Hell out of you. Not one to be anything but direct, you are oblivious when it comes to other people's cloak and dagger B.S. You seem to be caught in a web that is too good to be true. As you untangle what other people and their motives have to offer, it won't take much to figure out that they brought every last one of their darker issues to this party. You have better things to do. Heads up! Before you sign your name to anything, take a good long look at the one(s) you're about to jump into bed with.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

After more stress than anyone needs, you're coming out on the other side of a difficult time. If you keep waiting for the other shoe to drop it's because there are a million reasons to think that it will. You've got about six more months to wade through what's left of all of this. With a few more tests on the road ahead, the best you can do is rely upon the ethics that got you this far. It could be looking like Hell before you find out why you had to go there. As you move through this, hold fast to the truth. It's all you have to go on and it's the only thing that matters at a time like this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Now that your main issue is out of the way, it's time to break through some of the problems that it was keeping at bay. As much as there is light on the road ahead, it'll be a few months before you get around the forces that are assailed against you. This is nothing more than a testing period. You can take heart knowing that if your motives remain clear, you are all set. Staying in alignment will be easier for those of you who have nothing to lose. It is also vital that you pare your darker issues down to the bone, and gather strength from your heart and the remains of the past.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

Where things go from here is hard to say. All your bases are covered. It doesn't matter if you're just patching things together, or if you're totally on top of them — getting back to basics seems to be the upshot of a lot of turmoil. For now, it might work best to stay out of other people's business. There's only so much you can do — and in some cases, your input isn't welcome at all. Let everyone stew in their own juice. Focus on your own stuff and see if you can get this vortex of positive energy you've created to dish out more of whatever your dreams are begging you to do.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You can't figure out why people insist on giving you a hard time. No matter what you do it's not enough. Did it ever occur to you that this isn't about you? It's about time you realized that whoever's out there busting your chops has a habit of putting everyone down just to make themselves feel better. The minute you decide that you've had it with this, the sooner they will disappear or change their tune. Within this friction the potential for growth is huge. Underneath it all, the interference is illusory. In reality you're at the starting gate. Nothing can stop you now.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You are in the catbird seat. At the moment it's hard to tell how you got here, but whatever's going on is lighting up your future in a big way. More than one person could be miffed at the fact that good things are happening, but that's their problem. You never meant to step on their toes. It's hard for others to realize that the only way to increase our power is to share it. On other fronts, it's time to make room for the fact that those closest to you are going through the mill. Be patient with whatever their process involves and don't spend too much time playing therapist. They will be fine.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Change is due. Life is about to snowball into something that surprises you. Those of you who aren't in this for money and fame will fare better than those of you who think you're finally on the road to whatever it is that those things mean to you. At this stage of the game there's a fine line between the sincerity factor, and the piece that has 'phony' written all over it. It's hard for you to cut through the need to sugarcoat everything. Stay vigilant. You've got to be able to remain true to yourself at a time when your ego is ready to trick you into just about anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

When it comes to people, your sixth sense will tell you more about what's going on with them than their credentials. The invitation to team up could do more for them than it will for you. If this doesn't feel right, avoid it. Aside from that, you've got other issues. The health of someone close has you wondering how to help. How that goes is ultimately up to them. At this point the fact that you care is doing more for them than anything else. Thoughts have wings, so spend less time worrying and be more conscious about how your fears affect both of you, and the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

I wish I knew what to say. Sometimes it's hard to pin things down. In a few more months these changes will begin to make more sense. If you've gone off the deep end, or lost it in any way, things are bound to get gnarly. In some cases they already are. Taking time out to heal the things that have gotten out of control will only work if everyone involved is sincere in the wish to do so. You can't fake it, and you can't hide behind a wall of denial. You're about to find out that life only works when we take the high road. Keep that in mind and the truth will set you free.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

Between one thing and another, the next few weeks will be about catching up. I see lots of expectations needing to be met. Some of them require more attention than others. Don't get caught up trying too hard to do anything but manage your own affairs. At this point, there's only so much you can do. The bigger picture has you looking at some time off. Take a deep breath and put on a happy face. You need to hold down the fort and figure out how to get your show on the road at the same time. Once you round the bend, you'll be free as a bird for a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Every dimension of your life is in a state of flux. As much as it seems like everything is the same as it always was, out of this, a window is opening to the future. Life takes place in the heart before the dream shows up in the here and now. You've learned how to walk in two worlds well enough to manifest whatever your heart desires. After what looks like a long, hard climb, something is coming around. The only thing you could do to screw things up is miss the signals or be too afraid to go for it. Whatever this is about, you are about to become an expert at it!

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Tons of major and minor changes are bringing out the side of you that is good at swimming in the deep end of the pool. This is where you shine. And it's a good thing you're into it because you've got a tiger by the tail. Nobody prepares us for the things that we wind up doing. Take heart in the thought that all of us are winging it. There are no instructions. And what's about to happen is already written on the walls of your heart. You don't need me to tell you what to do because you figured out a long time ago that life is love, and everything happens from the inside out.