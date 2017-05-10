Horoscopes (May 10-16) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

The next round of business is about to test your patience. As far as you are concerned, you've been patient enough, but it looks like you have to continue to pump out concerted efforts for the next four months. Take a deep breath, knowing that all of this is worth it. The need to travel in order to make ends meet, or bring yourself closer to those you love, will intensify an already full schedule. Never fear: Time on the road will offer the chance to reflect and make it possible for new impressions to awaken your senses to whatever it takes to inspire the work that lies ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

So much is coming to a head. If it feels overwhelming, the deeper part of you has been through enough to know that you can handle this. For more than one reason, it might be best to let others figure out how to cover their own issues. You can't be there for them every minute. The work situation is fraught with all kinds of politics. You keep wondering if it's your job to keep making other people rich. If you're too afraid to strike out on your own, you might want to realize that choices that are based on fear get us nowhere. Change is in the wind. It can only get better from here.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

You can't please all of the people all of the time. You can only please some of the people some of the time. Whoever's expecting you to dance to their tune is driving you nuts. This is a time when the tendency to get buffeted around by other people's issues could do you in. For someone who has a tendency to scatter their energy, it would help to haul back far enough to return to center and maintain your position. You got stuck with a can of worms. Figuring out how to sort this out will require you to pull your strength from a higher power and remain true to your self.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You've been holding down the fort and pulling it all together. With or without any kind of support, no matter how it looks, you guys are doing well in a situation that is by no means simple and clear cut. As the way things are opening the space for you to keep going, deeper forces call you to take everything one step further. What you have poured yourself into for the last eight months is finally ready to walk and talk on its own. So the next question might be: Is there more to life than this? New horizons are coming into view as we speak. Further explorations may be in order.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Between a rock and a hard place, many of you don't know what to do. This isn't easy. In situations like this, it's best to remain still and become like water. It also helps to remember that everyone else is going through their version of the same thing. In the meantime, as you wait for the future to weave itself together, you could see this as a golden opportunity to totally rewrite your script. For some of you, none of this applies, and there is a much different story going on. In either case, it's about what needs to change in order for your dreams to take you where your heart wants to go.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You have a lot going on. Up till now, there hasn't been enough time to stop and think about where things are going. In the last few days, all of a sudden you've begun to wonder what it's really about. Periodic reality checks are mandatory. This one is bringing up all kinds of questions. Do you need to shift your focus? Your direction? Your location? Changes in plans and changes in the lives of your nearest and dearest are bound to cast ripples in your perfect pictures. This is one of those times when everything will go better if you remain open and flexible about everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

There's no doubt you have a lot going on. As much as peace and harmony is your strong suit, you always seem to find yourself in situations that are far from it. Of late, your efforts to strike out on your own, and your desire to finally begin to reap what you have sown are ready to bear fruit. If you are surrounded by changes that are hard to explain, it's because your whole life is about to turn a corner. As events begin to take shape, many of you will need to relocate and some of you will wind up being in two places at once. Keep the faith. Things are a little nuts for a reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You have so much invested in making this work, if the power of the human will was enough, it would happen in a heartbeat. Life doesn't happen the way it does on TV. Your intentions are one thing; time and the actions of others are another. Getting things into a place that works for everyone is the name of the game. All you can do is the best you can. No effort you put out will go unrewarded, and what rises from the ashes of deliverance will show you that the will of heaven works in mysterious ways. It's time to lighten up enough to remain open to anything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

Too much too soon seems to be the issue right now. The artificial fast track has managed to suck you right in. If you could slow down and take a good look at whatever you're trying to prove, you would realize that your life doesn't depend on this. Even if you succeed at making your point, or get this off the ground, you will soon find out that it takes more than hot air and steam to get things to fly. Haul back and give this a break, or allow patience to teach you that when things are divinely ordered they sprout wings and learn how to fly independently, in their own sweet time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

If the need to forgive and forget is an issue, it's time to let it all go. Whatever you're stuck on isn't worth the energy it takes to suck that much love from your experience. All of us have been programmed to believe that we are entitled to our anger or whatever it is that ties us up in knots, but nowhere are we taught that we are just as entitled to let all of that stuff go. At this moment in time, whatever you're holding on to is only making it harder to swim in the sea of changes that are rocking the planet right now. It's time to drop it kids; peace and love man, let it all go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Navigating your family dynamics is on top of the stack right now. Don't expect this to be easy. There's enough going on for the issues of the past to be swirling around in an already difficult soup. With all of this, your ability to detach and rise above it all will come in handy. One particular person seems hell-bent on making themselves the centerpiece in a situation that would turn out better for everyone if they knew enough to take a back-seat role. For now, if you are able to keep your thoughts to yourself, and let them play out their drama, it will save you a heap of trouble.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Maybe it's time to reconsider. You've seen enough of this to know that you can't keep pushing. Normally an expert at letting go, whatever's keeping you here is about what others will say if you change your mind. The gist of this comes down to making a few corrections on errors in judgment that took you down this rabbit hole. Your original plans could have been based on incomplete information. In any event, time and experience have changed the scenery enough for you to need to wake up and make a few adjustments. Do whatever it takes to free your soul.