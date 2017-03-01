Horoscopes (March 1-8) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

The whole story is changing. Who knows how long this will last or where it will go? You're keeping up with it as best you can. Secondary players in your life are there for you or not. Whoever's there needs to be on top of their own stuff, and able to give you as much space as you need to stay on top of yours. Unfinished business, and a lack of communication with people who count could be clogging up the flow in your work area. You're in a state of grace but only up to a point. The need to be right about everything is your biggest problem: keep an eye on it!

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

It would be great if you could lighten up enough to stop taking all of this so seriously. There is no need to drive yourself nuts trying to fit the mold, or keep playing into the idea that you are who you 'think' you are. PS: We're only human - and you of all people are good when it's time to come down to earth. As much as you have everything together, the deeper part of you is looking at all of it with a heart that knows there's more to life than this. Step out of the box and do something outrageous this week.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Everybody's on your ass, doing whatever it takes to bring you down; or so it seems. In one of the weirdest situations you've ever been in, it's hard to know who to trust. It's also the case that you're going to have to be more strategic than usual to get anything done. In six months time everything will look a lot different. The tables will turn and you will either be vindicated or your detractors will be exposed for who they are. At the end of the day, if you have been accountable in your affairs, you are due to come out of this smelling like a rose. Hang in there, and be mindful of the company you keep.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You are trying to figure out how to get things to work with very little support from anything but little old you. For whatever reason you've stopped needing anyone to show up to save the day. Depending on the way you slant things, you're either feeling sorry for yourself or you're in a groove that is teaching you a lot about how much strength we derive from knowing we can handle absolutely anything. The power of thought will continue to give you more leverage over your life and over the way things go. Keep your heart and mind open, and keep up the good work.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Knowing for sure how people feel is something you can't ascertain with the mind. Stop trying to figure out what your heart already knows and get real enough to get on with the show. It'ss easier said than done. Your developmental issues, along with all the water under the bridge make it hard to see the Truth. Underneath all of our stuff, life is always so simple. You, of all people have an easier time getting to that place than the rest of us. Right now, the need to go "home" to the place that knows how easy things are, and how much you are loved, is absolutely essential.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

The relationship area is lit up. All kinds of adjustments are being made, in you and in others. Clinging to the thought that someone else is the problem obscures the truth about what's really going on in your heart. Feeling disillusioned, wondering what happened, wondering if, or when they'll be back, wondering if you're putting all your eggs in a basket that has nothing to do with you - this is what's bugging you right now. In your world, the relationship with yourself is the only one that matters. Focus on that. Fall in love with your life and the rest will fall into place.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You are up to your eyeballs in things that could go either way. Before you get stuck on outcomes it would be good to get a grip on yourself. Others are as involved in this as you are. Whether you know it or not, everything is on the line in their world too. Third-party interference, along with issues that call you to reconfigure more than one of your best laid plans, these things are making it hard for you to see that this is no time to make things harder than they have to be. Whoever's on the short end of the stick is bound to play victim. Trust me: they need this more than you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

Out with the old and in with the new! After agonizing over the rightness or the wrongness of recent decisions, the way things have come down will actually liberate you. Don't waste time over-analyzing yet another disillusionment. Right around the corner I see a white light and more support than you've had in a long time. The thought that you may have to move, in order to get things to work has occurred to you. Don't rush into something that drastic quite yet. I have a feeling a Knight in Shining armor, or some otherwise stalwart soul will come to save the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You are wise enough about worldly things to know how to move and shake them. The bigger part of you wants more than that. At the moment, you are walking the line that keeps all of us wishing we could move between the physical and the magical aspects of earthly experience without losing too much of the truth to one or the other. You have all kinds of reasons to entrench yourself in things that hold space for what money can buy. As you continue to pump life into those things, don't lose site of the fact that we weave everything we create, from within.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You know exactly what you need to do. Fear is your enemy. The tendency to be overly cautious isn't always a bad thing, but in this situation it could cripple you. You will find the strength to go for this, or you will settle down and rationalize your way out of it. There can be no guarantees at a time like this. Whoever's watching over you is waiting to see if you're going to stick with showcase number one or go for what's behind the curtain. Following your heart would be easier if your mind wasn't so busy telling you, you haven't got what it takes to turn your life around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

With too much going on, at least you have the energy to deal with it. In a few months there will be less pressure and you will look back on this as the moment when push came to shove. As you try to figure out how so much of what counts has gotten away from you in the last few years, you're beginning to realize that you can be just as effective once you master the art of doing more with less. Your closest friends have a lot on their mind. Don't be surprised if they need a shoulder to cry on, and a dose of your world famous objectivity to help them sort things out.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

This is no time to play games. You've got a fish on the line and you need to figure out what you want. Nothing prepared you for this moment. There is no map to this territory. Leave your preconceived notions at the dock, because they won't work here. For some of you there are admirers who have come along to shake up your well ordered routine. This is always the way it goes. Do your best to enjoy the chaos and let the truth about whoever is there for you show you who they are. There's a good chance they are who they claim to be, but give them time.