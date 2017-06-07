Horoscopes (June 7-13) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

If you are a "late Aries," life has got to be looking a little crazy. Those of you who were born in the early part of the sign are probably working out a less electrified version of this. It's hard to know what to say to any of you at the moment — because the scenery in your neck of the woods has "change" written all over it. If there was ever a time when it would be totally appropriate for you to rearrange pretty much everything, this is it. I guess the only advice I can offer you is: Trust life, let out all the stops, and know that whatever's going on, this is no time to hold back.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

Where you go from here is entirely up to you. If the next thing on your list isn't what those close to you have in mind you're going to have to look at ways to work it out. Don't get too parochial about how you decide to arrange things. The greater part of what you long for doesn't have to be restricted by compromise, or any fear that your self expression could screw it up. It's oxymoronic to think that you being totally yourself could deny the greater part of whatever your purpose in this situation happens to be. Only you can give yourself permission to connect with it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Before the next few months are over you're going to wonder how you did it. You guys have so much to contend with. Thankfully, your penchant for detachment will make it easier to focus on what's best for everyone. What's best for everyone has to include yourself or you will snap like a tree in an ice storm. The sap that runs through your veins is what fuels the heart of everything you do. Warm yourself next to the fires of spirit every now and then. Knowing enough to reconnect with yourself will allow you to pour all of your energy into whatever the greater work involves.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You are in a position to help a lot of people. This is surfacing in ways that are showing you what you came here for. The idea that you have something to teach, or give, or share, is huge right now. For some of you this translates as: I want to free myself up so that I have enough room to really go for it without sacrificing any sense of self. For others it is just about connecting with your purpose and coming to the understanding that you came here to be of service because you are "the one who knows." It doesn't matter if you're slinging hash or saving the planet; you are it.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You're like a popcorn machine; the ideas just don't want to quit. At this point you've got so much going on you need to shake out the fabric of your reality and see where it's all connected. The desire to "do it all" is totally OK, but you can't lose yourself to the thought that more of everything is going to make it all better. While it's true that you can handle a lot more than most of us, even you have your limits. At a certain point it comes time to haul back and cull through whatever you've caught up in your net, enough to keep the best of it and throw out the rest.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

The next few weeks will require more than a few adjustments. To be overly expectant would be a mistake. As one thing makes room for another, time and the actions of other people have a lot to say about where things go. Before you set out to make things work, wait to see if they're even going to happen. In situations that involve money it's time to reinvest or give it all away to the poor. The same could be said for your relationships, in the sense that you've got to figure out how to take this to a whole new level or wind up stranded in the nether regions of complacence.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

To sustain this much pressure over a long period of time has you feeling a little tense. You've come such a long way. At this point if there are problems, or if old issues resurface, see all of it as an opportunity for you to bear witness to your reasons for taking them on in the first place. Others could easily try to manipulate you until you decide to draw the line. Don't get too hung up on the idea that you don't have anything to say about it. One of the things you came here to learn is how important it is to remember to include yourself in all of your relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You aren't quite sure where this is going but you have a feeling it could be awesome. Any one of a number of things are about to come together to show you that sometimes it makes more sense to color outside the lines than it does to stay in them. It would be great if you had more confidence and even better if you could realize that you don't have to overcompensate for not being 100 percent sure as to what this is all about. Stop second guessing yourself and be careful when it comes to micromanaging things that will respond better if you let nature take its course.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You would feel better about this if elements of the past had less to say about how it came about. Part of you wonders what drove you to it. Now that you're here, it's time to figure out whether it's what you wanted all along or if you've just fooled yourself into thinking you want to be this person. It might be simpler to say that you've got to check in with yourself long enough to know for sure that you're here by choice — because if there is any other motive for putting yourself in this position you will soon find out that it never pays to let our baggage take us for a ride.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You need to reconfigure a few things before you continue in this direction. There's no rush – and when it comes to relationships yours would benefit from a little space and time. Lessons that relate to focusing on your own needs make it imperative for you to remain detached while trying to balance your love life with enough care to keep things alive. Others have their own fish to fry and it will be easier for them to do that without having to worry about where you're at with it. On the fine line between togetherness and separation you are about to learn a lot about love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You can fool yourself for just so long. I don't know what you have in mind but it would make much more sense to back up and take a look at what you're doing. If this is truly what you want then by all means, go for it — but if you're having second thoughts, or the bloom is off the rose enough for you to feel a little foolish, you can't keep it up. Getting real with ourselves always involves looking at who we really are. Don't take whatever you've decided to be for the real you. And whatever you do, don't ever assume that others are willing to keep putting up with anything.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Something else may need to take the place of whatever you've got going on. As much as it all looks and feels OK, bliss gets boring, and too much of everything is no longer giving you what you need. The idea that it's time to get a wiggle on has less to do with ambition than it does with your passion wishing it had something to attach itself to. The irony of getting to the place that you've always wanted to be and finding out that there's nothing to do when you get there is about to show you that there's always more to life than this. What's next is on its way.