Horoscopes (Jan. 4-10) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

You can't be expected to go along with the program at a time like this. Before you start coloring outside the lines getting clear about a) what it will cost you, and b) what it means to be strong enough to go there. All of your tests have made it clear enough that you didn't come here to play potsie, and you can't force yourself to play games. The need to live according to your own truth competes with the fear that you will lose it all if you do. Don't be too sure, and don't allow your fears to dictate your next move. Who knows? Things might actually improve if you break loose.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You're OK with this but it would feel so much better if it didn't involve so many compromises. You have good reasons to feel like you need to get on board. If they're working for you now it's because you think this is how it's supposed to be — but time is the mother of truth and you haven't learned enough to see that too many compromises are usually a sign that you're in the wrong place. Check this out in your own heart before you listen to me; or give it time to play out with the knowledge that experience is the only teacher and time will tell if you need to keep it up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Stepping up, or stepping out of the box is a hell of a lot easier than whatever you were doing before you woke up! Those who know you well aren't quite sure what to make of the way your behavior is making them stop and think about their own life. The idea that when one thing changes, everything changes is running full tilt. You are no longer feeling subject to the things that kept you down. This sense of upliftment will buoy you up until it confronts you with the same choice that all of us face when things change enough to call us to turn everything around.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

How far this will go is hard to say. You aren't so sure where you stand with things so forget about where they're going; focus your attention on what's here right now. Whatever this is about, if your attention is on the outcome, you'll miss the point. There are things that haven't been factored in so you can expect the next phase of the process to be full of surprises. Throw your fixed ideas out the window. The more you are able to adjust your expectations the more you will see that every time you stretch your limits the better you feel and the better things go.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Something else may need to take the place of whatever you've got going on. As much as it all looks and feels OK, bliss gets boring, and too much of everything is no longer giving you what you need. The idea that it's time to get on with the show has less to do with ambition than it does with your passion wishing it had something to attach itself to. The irony of getting to the place that you've always wanted to be and finding out that there's nothing to do when you get there, is about to show you that there's always more to life than this, and what's next is on its way.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You have whatever it takes to do whatever it takes — and right now, the idea that all of your best effort needs to come to the fore requires you to stay on top of every little thing. There's no way you can get anything to fly if half of your energy is getting siphoned off by people and things that are more confused than you are. In the midst of a process, or a milestone that is about to bring the future into view, it's your own sense of direction that you need to come to terms with. Don't let fear and/or guilt keep you from stepping out, if that's what life is calling you to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You have gone through the mill and appear to have come out on the other side of a long string of changes. If these experiences have had an impact it's for sure that you are looking back on the past with a new pair of eyes. With any luck you have come to terms with why things happened the way they did. No matter where you stand with it, the bottom line is the slate is clear enough for you to begin again. And the question is; who do you want to be when you grow up and how long do you need to stay here? Give yourself a month or three to come up with the answer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You have more going on than the average bear. It's interesting that others have so much to say about it. Before you give all of your power away, it would be great if you could review the ways in which you continue to let everyone else run the show. For some of you, the thought that you might be getting taken for a ride competes with the need to believe that whoever claims to have your best interests in mind is indeed there for you. Delusion is such a huge pitfall with you guys. For your own sake, sit down with someone you trust and get their take on what's happening here.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You aren't quite sure where this is going but you have a feeling it could be awesome. Any one of a number of things are about to come together to show you that sometimes it makes more sense to color outside the lines than it does to stay in them. It would be great if you had more confidence and even better if you could realize that you don't have to overcompensate for not being 100 percent sure as to what this is all about. Stop second guessing yourself and be careful when it comes to micromanaging things that will respond better if you let nature take its course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

The one who seems to be giving you the most trouble is going at it full bore, trying to get you to dance to their tune. If you can't see this, look twice. There are a million ways to get manipulated. As far as you are concerned, it is a question of coming to terms with your own truth, and sticking to it. The games that others play will be a non-issue once you get clear and strong enough to come back to yourself and stop going along with it. At that point, they will be OK with it, or not, and you will either keep this up, or get on with a program that sets you free to express yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You keep coming up against the same old thing. Not that it makes you any different than the rest of us — but in your case it's creating levels of frustration that are making you question everything about yourself. There's no way to say for sure what's up with this. You keep showing up with all the right stuff and wind up getting whacked by the way things go, or by the way people never see anything the way you do. Your light is so bright and your hopes are so high they get dashed more easily. Calming down enough to take life as it comes will keep you from driving yourself nuts.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The relationship area is in high focus, but what else is new? You're waking up to things that are blowing your mind and begging you to make a choice. This could be in your main partnership, or it is taking place with your relationship to life in general. Everything is calling you to re-evaluate choices that were made when you didn't know enough about what was happening to be faced with those decisions. Waiting for the other shoe to drop could be a strong theme for some of you. In a few months the scenery will change in ways that allow you to finally get your life back.