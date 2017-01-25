Horoscopes (Jan 25-31) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

It's hard to know what to say to you all. Many of you are feeling the fire of new life and a desire to reinvent yourself. Others have just about had it and are feeling totally unwilling to go along with things that never seem to work out. Between the two poles the common ground seems to be enthusiasm, and/or the lack of it. If you're not absolutely delighted with what's gong on you need to adjust your attitude or find something better to do. Nothing improves when we hate it. This isn't rocket science; make the choice to be here for this or drop it and go back to square one.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You finally got over yourself enough to see beyond the limits that were there before. It's blowing your mind to realize that life isn't about having all your ducks in a row. These new parameters have opened up so many options. Before you chalk it all up to luck, you need to stop and realize that something in you had to change in order to draw all of this goodness to you. As life opens up, and you learn more about what gives you joy, give yourself all the time in the world to connect with the voice that speaks to you from within; let it be the master of all of your choices.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Ordinarily you're cool enough to know that life takes care of itself, but lately you're feeling the need to stay on top of every blessed thing. You'd have more to say about this situation if you could figure out how to stop needing to control it. If that sounds contradictory, think about it for 5 seconds. Everything that's gone awry has come about because you couldn't keep your fingers out of the machinery. The need to make sure you'll get the recognition you deserve, combined with the idea that your security is at stake lie at the root of your desire to over manage things.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

Everything comes full circle. Think back to where you were about six years ago and see if what you're going through right now bares any resemblance to it. Some of you are buckling under the yoke of responsibility. Work may be a huge factor in the way things are affecting both you, and your relationships. Imagining the worst and convincing yourself that it's all true is another possible pitfall. If you could stop long enough to get a grip and can free your mind up to detach from all of this, the sense of pressure will be replaced with a sense of clarity that isn't there now.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Being the one to hold the bag in a sticky situation isn't the worst thing that ever happened. You've got your hands full but things are not out of control. No matter what kind of game you're playing, waiting to know what the score is, has had you tied up in knots for a while. As the fog lifts on a scenario that has been totally unconventional, you're about to find out that you can turn things around in a heartbeat. If this rocks the boat, so be it. In situations like this even if the truth turns out to be more than you can handle, you'll feel 10 times better once it's out in the open.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

The freedom to create is about to follow weeks of work-related stress. Within a few months whatever you've been doing will reach a turning point. You are more than ready for whatever this involves. Before you can unhitch yourself from the yoke of responsibility you're going to be called upon to keep putting out; at work and in the realm of personal relationships. In the latter case the lesson has to do with knowing enough to let those close to you make their own choices and respecting them enough to know that they too, are following the dictates of their higher self.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You are living with what you wanted all along. If you're not in heaven you're feeling like you're almost there. The sense that you're fooling yourself goes up and down. At times you are totally clear that this is where you belong. At other times you're antsy and something about the situation doesn't feel right enough to make you want to stay in it. There's a fine line between seeing the truth and over idealizing it. Depending on where you're at with yourself the need to be realistic will be shadow-boxing with your illusions until you come to terms with what's left of the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You have a million reasons to want to detach from this but none of them will make it go away. After years of avoiding that upon which you blame everything, all of a sudden it's right there in front of you every time you turn around. No one blames you for needing to ignore it but your life depends on seeing what you don't want to see. If at this point it's too much to get into, look for ways to chip away at your own stuff and trust that others are just as eager to get to the bottom of theirs. Underneath whatever stands between you, them and the truth there is nothing but love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You can't see how much you've been through. As yet it hasn't hit you how much the changes of the last few years have forced you to adjust. Looking at what you haven't come to terms with, the rest of the story will depend entirely on your willingness to give yourself a break. If the need to over-achieve gets the best of you, hire someone to remind you that if anything it's time for you to slow down. It's OK to expand into things that bring you peace, but you'd be nuts to jump into any big projects or expect your spirit to generate more than a minimal amount of output.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

It doesn't matter how this gets done. Don't put too many stipulations on the cure. You have too much to contend with and more on the way, so take one thing at a time or hire it out to someone else. Lots of things can work if you're smart enough to realize that none of it will fly with so much of the past dragging it down. While it's for sure that you've done your best to handle things, you don't have enough closure to say you're free of the "stuff" that keeps popping up to show you where you're at. Healthy doses of honesty and truth will do a lot to heal this situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You've transitioned into something that is approaching its first real test. If there's a word for what you're feeling it might be "overwhelmed" — because you've never been in this neck of the woods and what you're going through didn't come with a map. Don't get anxious about you're apparent inability to handle just about anything. You know better than to think that this experience is too much for you. The voice in your head that keeps putting you down will continue to hammer you into the ground until you tell it to shut up and give yourself plenty of room to succeed at this.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The best way to handle what's going on right now is by knowing enough to give people all the space in the world. It would also be good for you to stop taking their choices personally. Major decisions, along with issues that relate to what you really want to be doing with your life need to take precedence over much of your personal stuff. It won't be this way forever. For now, your soul is dealing with a stretch of ground that doesn't include a handbook. The fact that you can't see what's next is no big deal. It's all part of the lesson stay clear, stay open, and keep going.