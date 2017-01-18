Horoscopes (Jan 18-24) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Someone let you out to play and you're not ready to go back in; too bad the bell is about to ring. For most of you, this will pose no problem. You've been putting out 300% and are not the least bit concerned with the who, what, when, where, or how of what happens next, because you're more than ready for it. Others are not so sure. Feelings of trepidation haunt those of you who have traded too heavily in the realm of compromise. If it's hard to know where you sit with all of this, turn the pages back to 2012 and re-examine each one of the choices that brought you here.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You are beginning to see that it never works to get too wound up about things. People and situations change at an hourly rate. From where you sit now recent hassles have receded to a place that allows room for things that are much more healing and constructive to enter. Something in you has been restored to the faith that everything really is going to be all right. In the meantime, your work is about to involve major adjustments, that will feel cataclysmic or easy depending on your ability to see how much of what you're doing is still working for you or not.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

The next phase of this experience will bring you back down to earth and take you far enough away from the rat race to remember why you're here. Too much energy has gone into making sure everything is taken care of and everyone has what they need. You can't keep this up. So much of you has disappeared, you need to get some of it back. If this sounds like the same old story, maybe so. Forgive me but you're wiped out. Recouping and regrouping will be easy. With you it's always a simple matter of connecting with Mother Nature, and resting your bones.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

Everything is opening up for you. This could be feeling a little intense. In some cases you aren't going to know what hit you. The next few months will require you to think before you act and have enough sense to know that there is more to this than you can imagine. In those moments when you're walking the fine line between the reality of things and the possibilities that your higher self has in mind, you will be tempted to hold back. I'm not so sure reserve is what's needed here; it looks to me like stretching your limits is what it will take to move things forward.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You can do this. Everything will change radically if you can pull yourself together and go for it. I realize that everything is easier said than done. At the same time, I am just as aware that it isn't just about the "doing"; in your case, "imagining" the possibilities that exist beyond what you have created for yourself is the key to everything right now. This isn't just about you; there are others who need you it to happen more than you do. A little input from them might help to restore the sense of confidence that you have what it takes to pull yourself up, and out of this.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

Now that the pressure is off you're beginning to pop back into a reality structure that has as much room for you as it does for everything else. The short form on that would be: you're returning to the place where you have room to breathe. The creative spark has yet to be lit on the flame that lights the way to the next thing. At this point your main task concerns the need to be human. Sunlight, water, and enough earth under your feet to keep you grounded; combine these with the things that give you joy and that's where your heart needs to go for the next two or three weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

This isn't what you thought it would be. You're not so sure you want to get involved with people who are hell bent on turning everything around. Before you get too committed to this plan of theirs ask yourself if you want to hand what amounts to your life over to someone who doesn't understand what it took to get here. If things don't sit right with you there's a reason for it. High pressure tactics, strategic ploys, and polished demeanors are starting to make you feel like you're being played. Don't exclude any option that allows you to maintain yourself with sketchy people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You're looking for a way to make all of this work. For the last few months your actions have made it hard to tell if you have everyone's best interests in mind, or if you're just looking to make everything work for you. At this point you don't have a choice. It's time to do whatever it takes to restore your peace of mind; even if it means swallowing your pride, eating a little crow, or lowering your standards and expectations just enough to function cooperatively. It may not be exactly what you want but at least it will give you a way to meet in the middle and go from there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

The way things have been going you really don't know whether or not you want, or need, to be here for this. Part of you is so ready to beat feet. It's totally understandable. For the last year at least you've been held up in a situation that depends too much on time and the actions of other people. At this point what you need more than anything is enough freedom to breathe and reconnect with the part of your being that has more to do than worry about how long it will take before you get to be yourself. Hold on and keep the faith. It look like things are about to shift.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

The scenery keeps changing. For someone who likes to know where they stand, this is getting to be too much. In order to stabilize whatever it is that keeps you centered, you need to be able to do this from your heart- because your mind will go nuts trying to make sense of why your life keeps getting shaken and stirred. Change will be the operative word for much longer than you expect so let go of the need to have anything be the way it's supposed to be. Loosen up. Be ready for anything. Sometimes we have to take a totally different route than the one we planned on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

This feels like a deja vu of an experience that brought you to the same kind of climax in a previous life. The sense that you've been here before is being tweaked by the fact that you might be right! Whatever's going on don't underestimate its importance and do everything in your power to be there for it. That will mean different things to each of you. For some, the need to stay sharp and heed the signs will be enough. For others, there is bound to be difficulty through people who misrepresent themselves. This week it comes down to calling up your street smarts.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

So much rides on your ability to keep it together, you're wondering if you can handle this. As much as you have strength for some things, too much testing and/or circumstantial confusion has you wondering why it's you that has to do this. We never know where the truth will take us. No matter how this looks or where you stand with it, your attitude is the only thing you can control. The way to make the most of your current situation lies in your ability to reinvent your coping mechanisms with the understanding that these challenges hold the key to your enlightenment.