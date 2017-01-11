Horoscopes (Jan 11-17) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

So much good stuff is right here in front of you. Don't give in to the thought that it's anything but perfect. You can't let tunnel vision keep you from seeing that this can go any way you choose. The idea that you have to stay put is insane. Opportunities to travel are about to show up. This will open the door to a whole new raft of relationships and experiences. The message for this week is, "be ready for anything." As far as others are concerned? You've got a tiger by the tail and can't be held back. At this point, whoever loves you needs to put you on a long leash and let you go.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

Don't be surprised if doors start opening for you. It looks like you have a chance to make radical changes at a time when you didn't think it was possible. As long as you can tell the difference between what's real and what isn't, you'll be able to make the most of this. Those of you who think you'll be better off if you don't rock the boat may come to regret that decision. The fine line between caution and impulse always needs to be honored, but that doesn't imply that one is better than the other. This time, you could err on the side of impulse and get away with it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

You have made some changes that will go a long way to making life better, for you and for others. It's interesting that when we do what's right for us, everyone benefits. If you're wondering what's next on the agenda, give it time to form. You've just stepped out of one thing into another and the whole new ballgame hasn't even started. Something new and different is definitely in the works but for now it would be good for you to accept the fact that life doesn't do well in the microwave. Slow down, get your bearings, and wait for this to unfold naturally.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

No matter what's going on, you are on your way up. If circumstances make it seem as if the opposite is true, be mindful that everything is the opposite of what it appears to be. The point of this experience is showing you that life comes down to where we sit, in relation to it. What we think about things throws its weight into all of it too. Keep your eye on the internal conversation. Don't judge yourself, and don't get too prideful, either. What's lining up in front of you won't look like anything you were expecting, but it looks like it is just what the doctor ordered.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You've got to keep an eye on the piece that thinks it's all about to fly south. If anything the opposite is true. In a few more months you will know what this means. Your work situation is winding up for another rise to the top. Don't worry too much about how to manage it. Nothing is cut-and-dried and there is more than one variable affecting this process. Others have no clue what all of this means to you and you can't expect them to. Focus on pulling things together a little at a time. Also, listen to your guides. Your higher self is having Karaoke Night: all of them are here.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You wish you could get people to see things your way. It's amazing how easily convinced of our own rightness we can be. You made your position clear. It may come as a bit of a surprise that others aren't on the same page. Now that everybody knows what's what, you may have to revamp your point of view. Don't drive yourself nuts over-analyzing this. By the time the snow melts you will know if it's meant to be. You could use a dose of patience. Until it gets here, do whatever it takes to remember that we're all little snowflakes, and give everyone plenty of room to breathe.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You are sitting in limbo wondering why things are up in the air. Sometimes life gets into a dead calm and there's nothing you can do but wait. The trick lies in knowing enough not to create a whole bunch of problems while you're sitting around waiting for the wind to blow up. The solution relies on having the patience to be here for it. Your relationships have been subject to issues that come up for all of us when life pulls us up on the rails. It's hard to go through your own personal gauntlet with others looking askance. Do your best to hold steady; keep treading water.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

Don't get too caught up wondering what other people are up to. You've got to bring your mind back to yourself and figure out how to get through this without losing it. There are bound to be fears that hold you back. The time you spend dwelling on externals would be better spent getting in touch with your own story. In the end it comes down to whose idea was this? If it stopped working ages ago you've got two choices: Fix it or pick up the pieces and move on. Nothing can be gained by pouring more energy into things that aren't responding to your form of CPR.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You keep coming up against the same old thing. It may help you to notice that it looks a little different this time. If you can stop long enough to be here for it, you will see that what you expected to get worse, is getting better. In the midst of an unusual amount of chaos you're beginning to realize that "crisis" is what the universe uses to get us to shape up or ship out. Themes that revolve around getting off the boat, detaching from restriction, and reaching the point where you begin to see that there is another way to do things are popping up everywhere.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

Life is filling up with a sense of excitement that you haven't felt in a long time. I suspect that you're at one of those points where whatever isn't working is bound to be sticking out like a sore thumb. Caught between the past and the future, this is where whatever is written is about to be impacted by the choices you make now. There is no "right" way to handle this. In most cases, the need to grow into new and more creative forms of expression has to be weighed against the need to make ends meet. The question is: Can you find a way to live with yourself and do both?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

I hate to say it but your perfection trips could beat any Virgo to the punch! Sometimes it's OK to adjust your standards just enough to stay sane. As you wait to see how all of this will proceed, 90 percent of your energy needs to be focused on outer things. Putting the pedal to the metal at work with keep whatever's happening on the home front in its place. Others are expecting more out of this than you can imagine, so be aware of that and let them know when it's time to put the brakes on. As much as you wonder what the hell is going on, underneath it all, you've got this covered.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The sense that you have turned into a piece of Turkish Taffy is getting to you. The way you've been getting torqued around makes me wonder if you will make it through this. Too much is in the forefront for you to know which priority is which. To top it all off you've got more than your share of opportunities on tap — and it's making you wish you could just drop everything and do your thing. Be patient. Your wish is always the universe's command, but first things first. There are too many things that need tidying up. All of them are here to pave your way — take one at a time.