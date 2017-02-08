Horoscopes (Feb 8-14) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

The last few weeks have rinsed out your brain. Sitting here, contemplating what lies ahead, you are acutely aware of how the politics of living gets more complex as we age. As you approach a situation that is bound to resemble scenarios that took place seven years ago, you will see that there is a huge need to forgive and forget. If you are less open to letting go of all the blood on the tracks, your sense of injustice and/or rage will keep you stuck in a place that increases your sense of alienation. There are only two choices here. With everything riding on this, let's hope you choose love.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

If it's hard to figure out why you can't pull it together is because you're in the middle of a huge transformation. What good would it do to think you know what's going on, at a time like this? If there's a lull, consider it a sign, sort of like the calm before the storm. And don't get too wound up by what others have to say about it. Conversations with those who see right through you have rattled you up enough to make you want to break out and go your own way. Shedding your skin will require to lose the idea that your security relies upon having anything stay the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

The idea that you're right about all of this competes with the feeling that you could easily be wrong. When your own sense of authority fails you, the need to seek guidance outside of yourself can lead you into situations that take you too far away from your core to know what is true for you. Lately, everyone has something to say about what you get to do and who you get to be. Reclaiming your sense of sovereignty will be a big part of the deal for the next few months. Don't take any wooden nickels and whatever you do, respect your right to do things your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You finally got over yourself enough to see beyond the limits that were there before. It's blowing your mind to realize that life isn't about having all your ducks in a row. These new parameters have opened up so many options. Before you chalk it all up to luck, you need to stop and realize that something in you had to change in order to draw all of this goodness to you. As life opens up, and you learn more about what gives you joy, give yourself all the time in the world to connect with the voice that speaks to you from within; let it be the master of all of your choices.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You have all kinds of good stuff coming together. If this is hard to appreciate it's because you don't take enough time to look at what's going on. Every now and then it helps to congratulate yourself for getting things to work. As much as you still have to make ends meet you are at a point where at least everything is on your terms. The next thing to pop up will probably take the form of a relationship situation that makes you wish there was some kind of map to tell you where to go with things. Between love and money you'll be on your toes for the next few weeks.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You wish you could make it all work the way you want it to. In the course of pushing that envelope, sometimes you push people away. Reckoning with this, you're beginning to see how self limiting it is to be, such a perfectionist — or so obsessed with your vision of reality that your comfort zone shrinks down to nothing. As much as it's time to lighten up, your schedule won't allow for that for another few weeks. Maintaining yourself between now and then will require you to soften your gaze, and be as gentle as you can with yourself and with those close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

There's not much you can do about other people and their issues. If someone seems to need a little more than you have to give, they will keep expecting you to come through until they understand that their life is their business. If you really care about them, don't keep trying to reform them and stop pretending that you have no investment in what they choose to do with themselves. Time and experience will teach them what they need to know. Stay true to yourself, and love them for who they are until they figure out what it will take to make their life work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You aren't as sure about your situation as you were a few months ago. All of a sudden there are doubts about whether your best-laid plans are going to work out. It's always hard to admit that we might have missed the boat — and even harder to admit that we invested everything into something that didn't pan out. You've got your hands full. In the midst of not knowing what's going to happen you are being called to "perform" and/or work harder than usual. Keep your attitude positive and be sharp enough to outwit anyone who tries to mess with your sense of self.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

High levels of third-party interference along with a lot of pie-in-the-sky deals that never seem to turn into anything concrete are making you wonder why you are even involved in this situation. What made so much sense, and seemed so clear is now looking like it could turn into a train wreck, and you have no clue where to go with it. At times like this there's no way to rely upon anything but the signals that come from within and get as real as you can about what's going on with the rest of it. Stay in the moment and be mindful where you place the benefit of the doubt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You guys are up and down. It's tough to predict for a wide range of issues when it comes to your sign. You're getting hit with the good, the bad, and the gnarly. It seems like there's a reprieve that is about to arrive hand in hand with an opportunity to heal old wounds, or ailments that have been hanging you up longer than usual. There could be good work opportunities that arrive with a benefit package of one sort or another. The right people appear to be there for you — and everything hinges on your willingness to stay joyful, and move or change at the drop of a hat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Timing difficulties have turned your life into a bit of a circus. It seems as if you can't start something until other things are finished up and those things are reliant on the actions of other people. Other people happen to be elsewhere, or in no mood to focus on you and your needs. Instead of trying to micromanage things that aren't beholden to your schedule, give yourself a break and wait for this to fall into place by itself. Soon enough there will be news that will alter things enough for you to see that life always has a better plan than the one we had in mind.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

Getting others to see it your way is tricky business. This is one of those situations where you just might learn something if you can find a way to stop putting the pressure on. Did it ever occur to you that there is more than one way to do things? Whoever you're trying to reform has a right to approach their life any way they wish to. If what they're about to do doesn't fly with you, lighten up; hair shirts and hard knocks aren't the only way to go — and the one who appears to need so much correction is about to teach you that life works better when joy is the operative word.