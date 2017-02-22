Horoscopes (Feb 22-28) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

The way things show up in the nick of time, you'd think the angels had something to do with this. Just when you were getting ready to bail, in the midst of the craziest scenario you've seen so far, you're looking at the other side of the worst of it. For the next few weeks do your best to hold steady and strengthen your position enough to prepare for the next go-round. This means getting back to a place of physical and emotional balance. Don't waste your time or your energy making room for anything that isn't there to support your need to restore your faith in what you're doing.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

No one can tell you what others are going to do. Second-guessing people is a tricky sort of business. You're going to have to let your instincts guide your choices because when logic and reason no longer apply, your mind is bound to make a mess of it. These days, the need to allow for all possibilities has you getting used to life outside of the strictures of custom and convention. After years of being the one who always got it right you are beginning to see that there's no such thing as perfect, and what's best for us never looks anything like we imagined it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Your plans may need some adjustment. Remain open to the idea that nothing is up to you. In the long run, those closest to you may have more to say about it than you do. Changes in their reality are bound to spillover and affect you. As you watch and wait for the next few weeks to unfold, be conscious of the fact that change is the operative word and see yourself as one of the ones who will be most deeply affected by it. We live in miraculous times. So much is about to uproot your sense of how life is supposed to be; you'd do well to just lighten up and go with the flow.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

There's too much coming at you to even begin to think about how it's all connected. If nothing makes sense what makes you think it has to? Parts of this scenario are pretty cut and dry; what's harder to reconcile are your deepest fears and the loose ends from the past that keep popping up to remind you that certain things are as nuts as they ever were. In the midst of trying to pull our lives together it's usually the case that everything we thought was over and done with starts leaking through the cracks. If things are nuts take it in stride and deal with one thing at a time.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

The weight of a lot of things rests on your head. You're either OK with this, or you're having a hard time putting up with it. Other matters keep requiring you to deal with whatever's on the bottom line — that would include the bottom of the barrel and any issue that relates to mistakes, or errors in judgment. It could be that there are secrets that have to be kept, and the burden of silence is making you wonder why the truth seems to be such a threat. You are in an interesting position. Stay in touch with yourself. Don't let external issues throw you off the track.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You can't complain about the way others do things if their efforts are made out of love. Part of this has to do with releasing the need to have it all go your way. There's nothing wrong with letting someone else take over — especially now, at a time when you're trying to figure out how to make your life easier. Too much emphasis on being the one to do it all has turned you into a machine. Slow down and switch to decaf. You're so worn out from having to be "on" all the time it would be wonderful if you could lighten up, lower your standards, and let a few things slide.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Your ties to the past keep you stuck in a place that disallows any chance to make room for something new to enter. Old ghosts, old beliefs — both issues keep you in a holding pattern. The need to hang on is understandable, but only up to a point. Whatever it is that makes you think this is working for you is about to be upset by the arrival of someone, or something, that will bring you up to speed. It is bound to make you wonder where you've been all your life — and if it doesn't sweep you off your feet, it'll inspire you to see that it's time for you to begin again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You have enough to keep you busy for a while. It would be great if you could loosen up enough to make it fun. Too much internal pressure — too much responsibility, and a dose of guilt that piles the weight of the past onto what is heavy enough — isn't working for you. The last thing you need is to have life shut off the light that makes you shine. If this has to do with the burden of expectation, you are in no mood to be controlled by anything. Anyone who tries to tell you what to do needs to know that they will get more of whatever they want from you if they let you be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

Your lessons always seem to involve letting go. This situation has you torn between what works for you and what works for everyone else. You wish you could get everyone to see things your way but they aren't looking at this with the same pair of eyes, and their lessons are different than yours. The need to step back and detach from the desire to fix what may no longer be up to you has you wondering what will happen if you do. Don't go imagining the worst. Life is full of surprises. Sometimes the last thing we need turns out to be the best thing that ever happened.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You should know enough to see what straddling the fence gets you. Too many things have been lost to your need to hide from the truth, or have it both ways. You need to reflect upon the past long enough to accept the need to take a stand this time. Whatever you think you'll lose by stating your case will only be lost if you say nothing. In the act of playing both ends to the middle it becomes hard for anyone to respect us. You need to take a risk and choose. Controlling the outcome has less to do with strategic indecisiveness than it does with knowing who you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You could use a little time and enough space to sit back and review the way things stand — but it's probably not going to happen because you're in the midst of reaping the best from what your life has birthed in the last three years. What's about to come out of the rest of it will be known to you before the month is out. Between now and then you'd be wise to stay centered in things that allow you to stay grounded, and in things that stir your soul. That would include; sunrise and sunset, time alone, and enough time with others to remind you that your life is full of love.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

It's always a mixed bag with you; everything's OK on the surface, but the inside story is a mix of anxiety that you can never put your finger on. If you're feeling more neurotic than usual, the things that distract you are ringing up an enormous amount of fear. It's all in your mind, but when it gets the best of you, you start making things up in your head and convincing yourself that they're true. If the cure for this lies in being able to stop the madness long enough to get back to realizing that life is what we make it, a deep breath could be all it takes to restore your sanity.