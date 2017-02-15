Horoscopes (Feb 15-21) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Balancing things is less about going up and down than it is about finding your center. You bring more to this situation than anyone in it. If you are thinking in terms of balance, you might start by leveling off with the need to overdo everything. And if this has anything to do with finding your center, do you know where it lies? It doesn't matter which mast you decide to tie yourself to, the road ahead is opening up, but there is no guarantee that it will be paved with gold, or love, or whatever it is that you're shooting for. Like I said; find your center. It knows what you want.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

The pressure to conform is feeling like a weight that you haven't had to deal with since you came of age. I don't know how it's working out for you on an individual basis, but the themes that were active about five years ago are needing a few adjustments — or at least a little review — because life has gotten too small. Either that or you're getting to big for whatever's going on, and whoever or whatever is trying to contain you doesn't want to things to change. This is your life. Ask anyone who tries to keep you in your place if they have enough love in their hearts to set you free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

You have more than one option. It doesn't matter which one you choose because they carry an equal amount of opportunity. Don't rush into decisions. Within a week or two the dynamics in your situation will change and you will be looking at a different set of variables. If others try to pressure you to go one way or another, ask them to give you a reason why. It looks to me like a few of your associates keep stacking the deck in their favor. Their machinations could lure you into thinking that you need their support when in fact they have more to gain from this than you.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You can do this with your eyes closed, so stop worrying about how it's all going to turn out. Your dexterity applies to a million different things. Your best qualities get axed when it comes time to focus. As far as what's up right now is concerned, you have to figure out how to do it all and stay clear. If I were you I'd keep my nose to the grindstone and be careful not to sink into a sense of overconfidence. You've got tons of support and you've earned the trust of people who count, but what really matters at the moment is your ability to stay humble and keep the light on.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You've got a lot of well-meant advice, making it very difficult for you to see what you need to do. In the course of looking at things from every possible angle, you forgot about your own! The truth is you don't know what you want. Somehow or other that concept got lost under a pile of distractions that have left you confused. For someone who thought they had it all figured out, you are now wondering how much you will have to sacrifice before this is over. This never needed to get nuts. Maybe it's time to go back to square one and tune in to what's true for you.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You fret too much over things that make you wish you hadn't taken on all this responsibility. Don't get all worked up about it. The weight of things doesn't have to be a burden. As far as other people go, you can't ignore them and you can't afford to spend too much time making them feel OK about driving you nuts. Tough love might be in order. Just enough to make everyone understand that you are in no mood to be messed with. Opportunities for travel and healing, or for educational purposes, are lining up to give your mind a boost and take your spirit for a ride.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

The fact that you've been able to stretch yourself this far has something to do with expedience. Many of you had no choice but to take on more than your share of the work; either that or there was no way you could say "no." For the next few weeks you need to put your time in and stop wishing you were somewhere else. In and around the repetition you'll be able to carve out a place for the part of you that needs something other than your responsibilities to give your life meaning. Look for this in the small things and remind yourself that every moment is perfect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You keep looking at this from every possible angle. If it never seems to work, it's not necessarily due to any lack of desire. Sometimes circumstances and timing issues make it nearly impossible to connect. In your current situation a choice needs to be made. Instead of calculating the odds, or continuing to fret over what's going to happen if you wind up seeing the worst of it, start picturing what it is that you really want out of this. If you can do that, you just might be able to work around the obstacles — and if you can't, or are no longer willing to push it, that's OK too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You're not exactly delighted with the way things are going. If you've got half a brain you are aware that all of this is in divine order. No matter how it looks, on some level it works for you to have it be the way it is. Those who know you well could tell you that you keep repeating this pattern again and again. By now it has to be clear to you that your dissatisfaction has more to do with the idea that nothing can ever measure up than it does with the thought that there's any sort of problem. You need to calm down enough to restore a sense of peace to your "too big" life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

Anxious by nature, the bigger part of you thinks you need to hold the reins and keep everything under control. You understand that it would be better for you to chill out every now and then, but you're hardwired into thoughts that make productivity more sacred in your world than anywhere else. The burning desire to stay busy, work your butt off, and play "round-and-round we go" is a great way to connect with yourself. But there are times when it's where you go to hide. The greater part of you could use a break. It shouldn't take much; give yourself a day or two of rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

Moving on to bigger and better things has altered the scenery just enough for you to see how much things have changed since all of this began. It's feeling good or bad, depending on how you've conducted yourself in the last nine or 10 months. Those of you who know what it means to be accountable are most likely being held high by your friends, your connections, and your efforts to make what's good about life even better. Those of you who are prone to self-deception are mired in a crisis that won't abate until you come to terms with your toughest blind spots.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The web of intrigue gets more interesting by the day. You have wound up in a situation where the direct approach isn't going to work. Too many complexities make it hard to have any certainty about where others want this to go. Before you decide to hook up, consider any elements that might lead you to believe you're being exploited. In the long run all of your actions will benefit through a policy of restraint. In your human relations, there should be no rush either. It takes a wise soul to see past appearances to the truth of where others' motivations really lie.