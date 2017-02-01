Horoscopes (Feb 1-7) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

You are poised on the threshold of success. Whatever you do, don't drop the ball. The efforts of the last four to five years are just about to pay off. If this sounds a little too optimistic, it could be because things appear to be hanging on a thread. You're wise enough to see exactly how to make this work. Your inner demons are your only drawback. How all of that gets projected onto what's just about to pop will determine how things turn out. As much as you always get life to go the way you want it to, you need to stay on top of your ego and be acutely aware of your blind spots.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You haven't figured out how to get this to work and you're considering dropping out of it completely. Far be it from you to ever give up but the signs suggest that the magic carpet ride is just about over. Investing too much in anything needs to be balanced with enough intuition and common sense for you to know when it's time to bail out. You aren't inclined to risk. At the same time, any attempt to preserve things for posterity needs to be weighed against the reality of any serious kind of future growing out of the circumstances that you find yourself in now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

You've had enough of something. It's usually people, places, and things that feed us to the teeth. Whatever this is about, before you decide to make a move, be sure that it isn't a knee-jerk reaction to things that have stirred up your ire, or your pride, or your fear that you're never going to be able to get this to work. The tendency to need more drama than the average bear could be adding fuel to this fire. Breaking it all down, more sense will show you that there is nothing that unusual about a situation that will respond quickly and easily to more honesty and truthfulness.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You can't worry about where other people are at. Their issues belong to them. In case you haven't noticed, things never seem to improve when you try to handle it all. And what's more than clear is the idea that you won't strengthen anyone with this kind of support. If you think "being there" for someone equates with making everything OK for them, it's time to grow up and realize that you're missing the point. Someone's doing a good job of making you feel responsible for their problems; don't buy into it. Do yourself a favor and lose the need to be there for them.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Be careful of the impulse to get on top of this. You could be giving people and things way more credit than they deserve. In situations like this it never hurts to wait and see. Aside from that, you didn't come here to live a simple or trivial life. Your purpose, and your relationship to that, is what matters more than whatever your romantic leanings are leading you to do. On a good day you are more than clear about who you are and what you're here for. Focus on that and the personal piece will come together by default. Slow down and let life bring this dream to fruition.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

TIt's time to let go of a few things. It could be "stuff" that needs to be eliminated. There's an outside chance that it's people and the past that you need to lose. In some cases it's just about shaking off the memory of things you thought you couldn't live without. It all comes down to releasing your pictures, or trading them in for dreams that have something to do with who you are now. In some cases, your commitment to solitude is what needs to get lost. Whatever things look like, they're turning around in ways that will give you a chance to start over from scratch, on a whole new track.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Getting things ready to roll is a great idea. It's always good to show the universe that you're on time and on the right page. If there are drawbacks, don't let the need to stop and fix what's broken get you down. What's there in front of you is huge. Facing things alone could be an issue. There are so many variables pouring their two cents into your life, the only pitfall would be the weight of fear bearing down on the thought that this isn't going to work. You are just about to turn your life around. The name of the game is "intense." Grab yourself by the balls and get into it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You are caught up in a situation that makes it hard to see the forest for the trees. Whoever's in charge appears to have their act together, but, there are cracks in that veneer that are impossible to ignore. If you get the feeling you're getting taken for a ride, you could be right. If this is just about you, seeing what you want to see it will be harder to face the truth. It's for sure that you've poured your heart and soul into this, and that has more to do with why it's so hard to get real. Opening your eyes is where it's at. Your friends can help. Slowly but surely the light will dawn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

Things that have been holding you up for at least 25 years are back in the limelight, there to remind you how easy it is to get stuck. If it isn't one thing, it's another, and your inner child keeps setting you up to finally reckon with what did, or did not happen with Mom and Dad. That's OK. If you're awake to all of this it means you're finally getting to the bottom of your primary wounds. If things have gotten too much to bear, a general reassessment of everything you've come to hold dear is in order. It could even be time to cut off all the dead wood and start over.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

Things are as intense as they'll ever be, and you're trying to figure out how to fit into a scenario that isn't your cup of tea. You have your reasons for this. At times all of us have to do what's expedient, just to get by. Deeper issues run through all of this. As aware of them as you appear to be, you are on shaky ground when it comes to having it all figured out. Your downfall in this situation will be the tendency to think you know everything. Hang onto your hat and keep your ego in check. Lots of things have to play out before you get in touch with what's going on here.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

The pace at work is calling up all of your talents. It is amazing to reap the rewards for years of effort. The rest of your story is picking up in a way that will surprise you. All kinds of new and interesting people are about to show up with opportunities to branch out. Those closest to you are finding their way. As they get closer to it, and more comfortable with it, the two of you will be able to engage more creatively with each other and with life. The focus is 100 percent on your work right now. The last 16 years are coming to a head, and all of it is opening the way to greater things.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

You've got hassles that require a novel approach. It's hard to think about what it will take to get around things because there are a lot of family-style issues, and this is not your usual scene. That's OK: The same force that has walked you through every other crisis will see you through this one. As the complexities unravel you will have a clearer sense of what it will take to turn things around. Echoes from the past call you to get back into things that you thought you left behind. Start packing. Don't be surprised if there are trips that go with settling things up — or down.