Horoscopes (Dec 28-Jan 3) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

You can't figure out why others don't want to go along with your plans. Part of the problem comes from them not knowing who's in charge. On some level you think you own that position, but they are of a different mind. Because of this you need to rethink your approach and consider going at this without such a huge need to be in control. In the next few weeks you will get a close up look at the ways in which this particular issue bollixes up everything you do. You are about to find out that staying on top of things has a lot to do with knowing when you're not the Boss.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

The company you keep says a lot about where you're at with yourself. It looks like you've surrounded yourself with people who make it easy for you to remain in denial. I hate to say it but at a time when you need a boot in the ass, it seems crazy to hang out only with those who don't challenge you. You're already totally aware of the fact that you need a shot in the arm, or something to bounce you out of the sense of complacency that's stunting your growth.

Waking up is hard to do, but you're at a place in your life where everything depends upon it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Giving your power away works out to be a huge mistake nine times out of 10. This is one of those times. Whoever you're pumping your life into has yet to appreciate everything you've given them in terms of time, space, and an infinite amount of moral and physical support. What has it gotten you? A little time away will give you a chance to see that maybe you don't need this. If you keep sticking around you need to set a few boundaries for your own sake. Others will keep sucking you dry if you don't have the sense to tell them to figure it out for themselves.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

Thank God you decided to give yourself a break. So much has been going on it's been next to impossible to even be present for it, let alone try to assimilate the experience enough to find the meaning in it. Now that you've wised up and handed a good portion of your obligations over to those who have the time for them, don't make the mistake of thinking that this will give you time to dream up another project; come on! The whole purpose of slowing down was to tend to your personal issues and give yourself a little space to breathe. Stop the madness and rest for a while.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

This looks like it's too good to be true. Don't be so sure. To any outside observer it's clear that things are clicking better than they have in a long time. If you can't handle this, don't ask me what you could possibly trade it in for, because life doesn't get much better than this. In the midst of a lot of change you have found love and/or stability. Within this new framework the possibilities are huge. As long as you remember how to let everyone be themselves and allow yourself the same amount of space, you're looking at a few months of smooth sailing.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

It seems stupid to close off every entrance to your soul and turn around and wonder why the ones who are supposed to be there for you aren't clairvoyant enough to dish up a solution to your problems. You can't expect people to haul out their crystal ball every time they want to know what's going on with you. It would help matters so much if you could be more direct. This could also apply to situations and issues that you just aren't in the mood to confront. Maybe it's time to look at the ways in which you use all kinds of clever ploys to avoid dealing with yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Just because you have integrity, don't assume that everyone else does. Half of your problems would be gone if you stopped giving people so much space to take advantage of you. I realize this seems to contradict anything that's been said about your independent spirit — but that's just the point. It's your independent spirit that contributes everything to the perception that you are both naïve and not paying close enough attention. For now you would be wise to check people out thoroughly and investigate their connections before you decide to trust them with your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You're in one of those situations where everything hinges on how it turns out; at least as far as you are concerned. Something in you wants this more than anything. At the same time, you are well aware that you could easily lose this if you don't play your cards right. When we feel like we can't live without something we push it away. It's time to consider that axiom in light of what you're feeling and know that you have to let this go, not just figuratively but in the real sense of the word. A little distance or something to keep you busy will help you wait things out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

Nobody saw this coming. You don't feel ready, but so what? At times like this it does no good to question what's right in front of you. Lately it seems as if everything is coming together without any effort, and you're beginning to see that you don't have to stay on top of things to get them to work. This rule applies to whatever you do from now on. As far as what to do next is concerned; at this point your spirit is riding on the strength that you've honed in the last two years. All you really need to do is stay sharp and clear, and pick up the threads that appear as signals along the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

This is getting crazier by the minute. When you turned your life around you weren't expecting every last thing to change — but that's the way it the universe works; when one thing changes everything has to change. So what are you looking at? Whatever it is, your best bet would be to hang loose and not get too worried about what it all means. When the cards are getting reshuffled you can't read your fortune until they fall into place. It isn't even time to cut the deck yet so sit back and watch the show. Sooner or later all of this craziness will begin to make sense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

In your efforts to stay afloat you have gone out of your way to secure everything ­— or so it seems. At this point, who knows what constitutes security? As well prepared as you are, has it ever occurred to you that the only real safety lies in knowing that you can handle just about anything regardless of what you have? The next few months will be full of adjustments. Plans will change and people will present you with side issues that test your ability to focus on what's important. A little time for yourself and a philosophical attitude will help you navigate change from within.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

You are going to have to trust that all of this will work out perfectly. Part of you knows this, but the part of you that feels like you can't get on with your life till it's over and done is wondering how to move things along. Once you realize that nothing can happen unless people come to closure, or until certain things are finished, you'll stop wasting energy forcing whatever's about to change into a premature birth. For now, it would help if you continued to show up with a whole heart, knowing that life has its own way of making sure that we get what we want.