Horoscopes (Dec 21-27) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Even though recent experiences have shown you that everything goes better when you go it alone, there's more support for you than you realize. Knowing how to tell the difference between who's good for you and who isn't is something you need to get better at. What looks chaotic has you confused about the way things are unfolding. For at least two years, the need to drop the reins and figure out how to trust God to cover the rest of it has been a big theme. A little faith would help. Seek out advice from anyone who knows you and loves you enough to tell you the truth.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

Nobody expected this to be easy. Every time we get involved with one or more people things get complicated. If your visions of perfection, or the idea that things ought to go in a straight line, are out of synch with your experience it's because you've forgotten how important it is to go with the flow. The straight line that you envision has nothing to do with the lessons that are on your plate at the moment. In any crisis the best approach often turns out to be the one that tells us to become like water. Stop beating your head against the rocks; learn how to flow around them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

A lot of things are about to change and you're either in touch with this or you're wondering why nothing seems to be working. If you can detach enough to see this with a wide-angle lens it will soon be apparent that the pins are getting pulled out of a situation that has outlived its purpose. Trying to maintain it in the form that it's always taken isn't going to work. Don't lose your cool. Look back to where you were at seven years ago. Whatever your goals were, your experience has altered things enough for you to have to shift your sense of where you want to go from here.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

The next few weeks will give you a chance to rearrange the scenery. Underneath levels of activity that make it hard to see this as an opportunity to get it together, you are glad to be away from it all. By the time Mercury goes direct, the work situation will turn a corner and your relationship stuff will give both of you a chance to look at why you're here. Be patient with your partner. Believe it or not they didn't come here to satisfy your every need. Don't expect more from anyone than they're able to give and try a little tenderness when things get out of hand.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You have a lot going on and you like it this way. The urge to jump right in is all over the place. There are times when caution needs to reign over impulse, but this doesn't need to be one of them. Others are on the same page. There are good reasons to be hooking up, even if it's just for the short run. The way it looks to me, high levels of drama, and the chance to find out what happens when you go over the edge are well worth the risk. That doesn't mean you have the right to turn the discernment switch off. Everything is in good order. Let your instincts be your guide.

VIRGo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

Sit back and relax. This won't work if you push it, or yourself, too hard. The opportunity to really get things to fly is right in front of you. Your habit patterns have you going at it like a work horse, when you'd do better to back off with the perfection trips and pour some humanity and some joy into this business of yours. Keep in mind that the essence of what you're about to create comes from your heart. What does that mean to you? What matters is your ability to keep that piece alive. The rest of it? We live life from the inside out. Your happiness births it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You never dreamed you would wind up doing this. Reflecting back on how one thing has led to another you wish you had been taking notes. Nothing we do has anything to do with the way we think things are supposed to go. Sifting through the wreckage the deeper part of you is always aiming to understand it. Those closest to you can be relied upon to be there as they have in the past. You've given your all to a situation that is about to be blessed with possibilities that will give you more room to breathe than you've had in a long time. Be open to changes for the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

What do you have to say for yourself? This would feel a hell of a lot better if you could wrap your mind around it. All of your recent actions have led others to misinterpret everything about where you're coming from. The only thing you need to be asking yourself is: Are your choices any of their business? There may be one or two you need to do some explaining to do, but don't go around apologizing to anyone for being yourself. When things change as much as they have for you, anyone who truly knows you and loves you wouldn't need you to explain a thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

The dynamics have changed on so many levels you're not quite up to speed; Things have been moving so fast, you haven't had time to think, let alone talk things over with people. Before you press forward with anything, take the time to find out how everyone involved is relating to it. At this point, any misunderstandings need to be cleared up. This means that you're going to have to be as straight as you can about what you see coming out of it, and hope that others are being as open and transparent with you. This will only come together if you're both on the same page.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You're well aware of what's going on. Straddling the fence, you see that you need to hang in there until something comes along to show you that your next move will include more of what you want in the equation. It's interesting how things that would have made you crazy a year or so ago aren't even on the screen anymore. Whatever is no longer there has left a vacuum in your life. As you well know, nature hates a vacuum. Any sense of feeling clueless about where to direct your energy will soon be replaced with a new vision and enough clarity to move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You can't be sure what will come out of this, but you can't ignore it and you can't walk away. What's right in front of you is nothing new. Having been burnt by it more than once you are reluctant to go there again, and you would be stupid to jump right in. Take a deep breath and give life a little more time to show you what's needed. Others have the best intentions, but, you can't be part of anything that keeps you trapped, or diminished in any way. Keep an eye on those who need too much from you. Focus on your work. Don't feel obligated to be there for anyone but you.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The way things are going you're beginning to wonder what made you think this would be easy. It looks to me like you had no clue that your trip down the garden path would wind up some place else. I'm not saying things are bad; this is more about thinking you were doing one thing and finding out that your new project would see you neck deep in numerous forms of intensity. Life will ease up the minute you see this as an initiation into its deeper mysteries. If you keep looking at things as if they were impossible, you will miss the chance to turn this into a miracle.