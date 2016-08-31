Horoscopes (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

You have taken everything to the limit. What happens now is anyone's guess. You're either full of anticipation, or ready to snap under the weight of whatever it could cost you to lose touch with yourself. You guys are at a crossroads where nothing less than the truth will do. If you can show up knowing that there's no way to fake it, and be empowered by whatever it takes to find the love and the beauty in a situation that has only so much time to unfold, you will be blessed by this experience. Keep breathing and keep the faith. Let it remind you how to keep turning straw into gold.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

The pressure to keep it all together is getting sideswiped by people and things that have too much to say about who you get to be. Remain open to the idea that these restrictions are there to fine tune whatever you're trying to bring into being. As you move forward with your plans you will begin to see that what's in the way has more to do with the way you see things than it does with random forms of interference. Waking up to the fact that not only do you have this covered, but it will come to fruition with less effort once you relax enough to know that it's meant to be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Too many things have opened up for you to think that anything needs to stay the same. The tendency to stick to it has to be balanced with equal parts of flexibility. You can't go back to whatever it is that needs to fit in with the rest of the herd. Your mind and your heart have tapped into a new slip stream, one that doesn't involve dancing to anyone's tune but your own. If I were you I'd forget about the master plan and begin to trust the voice that keeps telling you it wants out, or it wants something other than the standard prescription; don't resist the impulse to change.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

The way things look you are dealing with life's little ironies and trying to keep a smile on your face at the same time. You figured out a long time ago that nothing needs to make sense — and the idea that most of the time it doesn't is reminding you how to laugh at your current state of affairs. The need to let others find a way to deal with themselves is an overriding theme for many of you. Some of you are in suspense, waiting for what seems more important than anything to come together. Chill out. Life comes together in its own good time. Right now it's your job to let it be.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You have been totally immersed in whatever you're up to. It's a welcome change. After months of being out of commission the energy level is steady and true. That doesn't mean that the same old stuff isn't going to recur; there will always be stuff — it's our spiritual fodder. But something has changed, or shifted in a way that is allowing you to handle things from a place of balance, knowing that you can't be fooled or diminished by anything. For the next few weeks you need to consider the new growth that is about to come to life, and what you can do to bring it into being.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You have enough internal strength to deal with anything. At the moment, the sense that you need a transfusion keeps trading places with the idea that you've never felt better. The shakiness of things is showing up on the verge of yet another huge transition. You have no idea what it's going to look like when the bell rings. Having all your ducks in a row is not an option. Look around and start trimming off every ounce of dead wood. Let your need for certainty fly in the face of the faith that knows that all of this is leading you exactly where you need to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

Sometimes it's best to err on the side of forgiveness. To get too hung up on who's right and who's wrong is crazy, especially nowadays. You have pulled yourself out of a situation that left a lot of blood on the tracks. The fact that you're still here might inspire you to lighten up and let go of the past. As you move forward use the next few months to strengthen your inner core and give the better part of your attention to your work. The light at the end of the tunnel could wind up taking you on a trip. At the very least it is about shine down and confirm your belief in the power of love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

What other people can't handle is getting to you. This could take a million different forms, as in: They don't see eye to eye, they can't let go of the past, or they refuse to face themselves. You are either totally fed up, or you're still hanging out, trying to make it all alright. Before the seasons change you will have a chance to settle into a more workable pattern. This may come as the result of an offer to branch out and move on to greener pastures. What is about to transform your life has to instill you with enough clarity to see yourself as a free agent on the cusp of a new beginning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

You've got this covered. Don't get down on yourself for whatever you think isn't working the way you planned. At a bend in the road there's no way to see what's around the corner, and what's in front of you right now represents a series of events that will lead from one thing to another. After a certain amount of time spent trying to be, do, and have what's expected, you're at a place where the less all that stuff matters, the better off you will be. Loosen up enough to move down a whole new road, with, or without those who need this change even more than you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

This looks like hell. If you've figured out that it's all good, you're further along than your less optimistic cohorts. Once you realize that life was never meant to look like anything but what it is, it's easier to stop judging the way things go and make the most of it. Rewinding back to the earliest part of your history, you will see the connection between what's going on right now and what's been happening in cycles since the day you were born. That's right folks, nothing happens in isolation. If you can get clear about the original story, your situation will transform overnight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

You have more going for you than you realize. It's a good thing that you know how to focus on what's good about life long enough to turn it around. Your health is on the upswing because you have changed your tune. Tired of being sick and tired or fed up with the issues that have hog tied you to people, places, and things forever, you're beginning to wake up to the fact that your purpose was never meant to look normal. This situation has its drawbacks, but if you can ride things out until the truth comes to the surface, you will have everything you need to rise above it.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

You may be 100 percent correct about this but, there's nothing you can do about it — not at the moment. Underneath what only seems like an ordinary soap opera, this is a test. And depending on your age, you only have as much leeway as youth and ignorance allow. Those of you who have already been through this BS, know more about where it goes than those of you who are looking at it for the first time. Use your head. That doesn't mean you have to go along with the program — it's just a good idea to consider what this story could turn into on down the line.