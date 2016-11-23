Food is the gift that keeps on giving 

Michiganders have the luxury of giving the old fire-roasted chestnuts a hard pass this holiday season as local artisans have cued up a roster of goods that make you want to treat even the naughtiest on your list to something sweet. From savory to sugary, we’ve concocted a short guide to giving edible goods this holiday season.

Artisan crafted



click to enlarge Sister Pie.

Sister Pie



You’re likely already a fan of the baked goods that come out of Sister Pie’s West Village bakery, so why not give the gift of a three-month subscription to their pie club? The pies here change seasonally, with varieties like brandy pecan, cranberry crumble, and the favorite salted maple. Club cards are mailed to you or the recipient and can be redeemed at the shop at 8066 Kercheval St., Detroit.

Mitten Crate

Crafting the perfect gift basket can be a hassle, so leave the hard work to the professionals. Mitten Crate is a monthly subscription service that ships Michigan-made food to your home. The products vary month to month, with local brands like McClure’s, Slow Jams, and McClary Bros. drinking vinegars. Try out a one-time order for $35, plus shipping (next order ships out Dec. 15), or gift a three-month subscription for $99. mittencrate.com

Bon Bon Bon

Head over to one of the tiny sweet shops in Detroit and Hamtramck and build your own box of delectable bon bons, created by Alexandra Clark and her crew. Each box is custom-made, using corrugated cardboard, so you can pack however many of the delightful mini chocolates that you want ($3 apiece). For more of a hands-on gift idea, the shop also occasionally offers classes. Bon Bon Bon is at 719 Griswold St., Suite 100 and 2756 Evaline St., in Hamtramck. bonbonbon.com

click to enlarge Bon Bon Bon.



The classics



American Coney Island

Your Donald Trump-supporting aunt and uncle can’t make it for Christmas this year. Since they’ve been so kind to you this holiday season, send them a taste of home. A DIY coney-making kit from American Coney Island kit goes for $59.99-$69.99 (depending on where it’s shipped) and each kit comes with a 12-pack of Dearborn Sausage hot dogs, buns, one sweet onion, a container of Detroit Chili, instructions, and an American Coney Island paper hat. Kits ship out every Monday. Cutoff to schedule a Monday shipment is 9 p.m. the Saturday prior. americanconeyisland.com

Better Made Snack Foods

Because Junior is off to college, stock his dorm room with Detroit’s original snack food in a yellow bag. If your loved one is too far away to grab these iconic chips at the store, order online. A case of 50 one-ounce bags ($12.50), with seven flavors to choose from, can be shipped anywhere. Plus, there are milk or dark chocolate-dipped chip tins ($10.99), party boxes ($13.99), even Better Made apparel ($9.99-$39.99). bettermadesnackfoods.com

Germack

Give a smorgasbord of classic Michigan goodies with a gift basket from Germack. You can choose between small ($50), medium ($75), or large ($110) — they each come with a number of Germack brand nuts and coffee, Sanders’ treats, Better Made chips, Vernors, and Kowalski sausage. Call 313-566-0062, or visit their Eastern Market store located at 2715 Russell St., Detroit. germack.com

Perfect host



click to enlarge Wolf Moon Mixers.

Wolf Moon Mixers

You don’t need to be a mixologist to make a great cocktail. With Wolf Moon Mixers ($15), there’s no more guesswork. Just pour in the desired amount of booze and fill the rest of your glass with any one of the Detroit-made mixers. They come in a variety of fruity flavors like pineapple jalapeno (goes great with tequila or rye whiskey) or hibiscus. They are pasteurized so they last longer than a mere few days. These elixirs will infuse tons of tropical fun into any festive shindig. Order online, or find it at local retailers like Honey Bee Market, Holiday Market in Royal Oak, and Westborn Market in Dearborn. wolfmixers.com

Joseph Wesley Black Tea

Detroit native Joe Uhl is a lifelong lover of loose tea and brings his craft to the world, with his “Year of Tea” collection ($109.99). For 12 months, Uhl will guide you through a world of black tea growing regions. Great for entertaining guests on chilly Michigan winter afternoons. josephwesleytea.com

Iconic Detroit

Makeover your home with Michigan-themed housewares from the Iconic Detroit by shopping their website or visiting their stall at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale. Choose funky, vintage-looking coasters ($10 each) stamped with the likeness of iconic Detroit buildings, restaurants, bars, and local food labels made by the Detroit Coaster Co. or serve that holiday cheese ball on top of a Michigan-shaped cutting board ($48). Rust Belt Market is at 22801 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale. iconicdetroit.com