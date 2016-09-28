Jack Lessenberry's Politics & Prejudices column "Detroit: Could it have been different?" (Sept. 21) included a parting shot at Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. That earned a comment from marcuskadams, who posted:

I miss the good old days when the GOP offered genuine leaders like William Milliken. Instead, the DeVos Syndicate puts a turd on a bun, calls it a chili dog, and demands that the Republicans eat it. Which they do, greedily. Which also means that, with the usual Republican gerrymandering and voter suppression, Schuette will become the next governor of Michigan. Especially if he promises to make the Bible required reading in all public schools and universities.

In response to Michael Jackman's Sept. 22 news blog entitled "GMO-friendly U.S. Sen. Stabenow to appear at Detroit farm," Just Sayin commented:

The politicians hear about a good thing, and show up?

The mayor and senator are riding Malik Yakini's coattails for the good he is doing in his community. Contrast that with the actual lack of good these "reps" have ever done. Usually it is the first symbolic shovel, photo ops, and the way too "busy schedule" (lunch) to actually work.

And Kerry Vee posted:

GMO-friendly and allegedly shepherded a farm bill through committee that contained drastic cuts to SNAP while providing a windfall to the insurance companies (replacing some subsidies with crop insurance, etc.) — appearing in a city with one of the highest child poverty rates whose families depend on SNAP.

And the story about Mark Jerant of Bookies making controversial comments about the police shooting of Terence Crutcher got us a email from author and attorney Frederick Lauck (fredlauck.com), who wrote:

Mark Jerant, the owner of Bookies in Detroit, attempts to justify the police shooting of unarmed Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Okla., because Terence didn't listen to the police and walked away. Mark Jerant, the restauranteur, doesn't have the slightest concept of freedom, liberty, unalienable God-given rights, the Bill of Rights, or even what our Founding Fathers of the American Revolution fought for and died for. He comes off as a mentally challenged guy who has no problem with the cops being the instigator of charges, the prosecutor, the jury, and the executioner who administers the death penalty for a misdemeanor of ... not following a police officer's directives. So (in line with Mark Jerant's limited understanding of freedom, liberty, etc.) let all of us "We the People" give the cops the power of the "final solution" over all citizens who do not jump when the cops say, "Jump!" Mark Jerant would have made a good Nazi or ISIS soldier.

And Adam Kadmon posted this sound advice:

Business owners: Never use your business' social media as a platform for your political views. Never use your personal social media page either, if your customers know you.

If you make political comments of any kind, you are guaranteed to offend about 50 percent of your customers.

It doesn't matter where you fall on the political spectrum, you will alienate potential customers.

If you are a business owner, and you feel the need to share your political beliefs online, use anonymous social media channels like Disqus.

