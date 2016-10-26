October 26, 2016 News & Views » Feedback

Email
Print
Share

Feedback (10/19-10/25) 

By
click to enlarge 02-cover2.jpg

One of our editorial interns, Gabriel Goodwin, wrote a blog post entitled "All Lives Matter: A racist response to a race problem in America." It drew a lot of commentary online, but also prompted a reader named Julie Benac to email us these comments:

I wanted to thank you so much for the great piece written by Gabriel Goodwin on the "All Lives Matter" movement! Now, I'm not black. I'm about as lily-white as they come, but I had the privilege of working with inner-city homeless black women in Detroit for four years. I can tell you emphatically: Black lives matter! I've given up trying to explain to my parents or my white-privileged friends why saying "all lives matter" is a cop-out. They just don't "get it." Why is this?

I've come to using a little story to try to illustrate one small facet of "black lives matter." Every day, I drive the Southfield Freeway to work with a speed limit of 55 mph. Nobody really goes 55 mph, of course, and everyone speeds. Picture two female drivers, both speeding at, say, 70 mph. One of the females is black, with a "crappy" beater car, and the other woman is just like me: white, decent car, nicely dressed. Who is more likely to get pulled over? Who is the target?

So, when I get behind the occasional slow driver on Southfield Freeway, I don't get upset, especially if it's a person of color. I understand that this person is covering their ass. The white person will never know what it is like to have so many strikes against him, simply because of the color of his skin. He will never know, or understand. This is why black lives matter. And why, as Goodwin says, "saying all lives matter" is the equivalent of saying "ignore it until it goes away."

I'm going to save this article. I've got a lot of white-privileged friends who need to read it. Thank you, Gabriel Goodwin!

In response to a number of comments on a blog post entitled "Michael Moore's surprise NYC 'Trumpland' premieres tonight," a poster named ConservatismIsaMentalDisease commented on why he feels conservative posters are very worried:

Because they know the end is in sight for white Christian America. It is a fact that WCA is dying. It's their choice — it's suicide.

The nature of today's most heated issues — such as same-sex marriage and religious liberty, the rise of the Tea Party following the election of our first black president, and deadly disagreements between black and white Americans over the fairness of the criminal justice system — can only be understood against the tyranny of white Christians and their psychotic anxieties as America's racial and religious landscape shifts around them, And they realize they are losing all power and control.

It's a fact that in 2016 and beyond, the descendants of WCA will lack the political power they once had to set the terms of the nation's debate over values and morals and to determine election outcomes. Looking ahead, the ways of the bigot in the new America are no longer going to be tolerated — much less in charge.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Feedback »

Latest in Feedback

More by MT Staff

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Getting past the heated rhetoric and talking with Prop A’s supporters Read More

  2. Election Day: a watershed moment for pot Read More

  3. The danger we face Read More

  4. Feedback (Oct. 5-11) Read More

  5. Politics and Prejudices: Ms. Vicki vs. the Last Dinosaur Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation