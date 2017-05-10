Corktown crime wave continues with third Nemo's break-in this year 

click to enlarge Violet Ikonomava

Nemo’s Bar on Michigan Avenue has been broken into at least three times this year.

Thieves have hit yet another business along Michigan Avenue in Corktown — the latest incident in a wave of break-ins in the area that began early this year. Detroit police say four men pulled up to Nemo’s in a pair of dark-colored SUVs just before dawn on Saturday, May 6, forcing open the bar’s back door to crack open a safe and remove a cash machine. It’s unclear how much money they made off with.



Break-ins have become routine at Nemo’s. Police say a 27-year-old named Michael Allen Horton earlier this year forced his way into the business twice while it was closed. Horton was also charged with break-ins at neighboring retailers, Detroit Artifactry and Metropolis Cycles. Jail records show he was booked after committing three of those crimes then bonded out by paying $250. While he was out, Horton allegedly broke into Nemo’s for a second time, sparking concern within the Corktown business community over the strength of penalties doled out for such crimes.



“There should be some penalty to discourage people from continually committing crimes,” Debra Walker, of the Corktown Community Organization, told Metro Times last month. “If you bond him out at $250 and the door they broke at Metropolis is worth more than that, then the victims aren’t getting any justice. You’re also not helping the criminal at all because they’re going to continue to do it.”



The series of break-ins occurred in January and February. Popular eatery Katoi was broken into and set on fire during the same stretch of time, though Horton is not charged in that case.



click to enlarge Courtesy Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Allen Horton, 27