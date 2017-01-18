January 18, 2017 Music » Local Music

Email
Print
Share

Bands to watch 2017: Valley Hush 

By
click to enlarge Valley Hush: Alex Kaye, Lianna Vanicelli, Mat Hofman (not pictured: David Dionise) - PHOTO BY DOUG COOMBE
  • Photo by Doug Coombe
  • Valley Hush: Alex Kaye, Lianna Vanicelli, Mat Hofman (not pictured: David Dionise)

Two days before Detroit's Mo Pop festival took place this summer, a band canceled last minute and Valley Hush were asked to fill in on a moment's notice. The festival, which is comprised of mostly national touring bands, is a huge showcase for a band like Valley Hush — local, young, and hungry for more.

"It was definitely go time," says Lianna Vanicelli, lead singer of the group. "It's such an awesome festival and we were really excited to play it."

Since the successful Mo Pop appearance, Valley Hush have only been working harder to get their name out in the music world. In October, they released their highly anticipated self-titled debut album — and it's easy to see how this buzzy Detroit-based band could take on the larger music scene.

There's no denying that Valley Hush is making sweet pop music, but with Vanicelli's soaring vocals and producer/guitarist Alex Kaye's expansive production, Valley Hush's sound is an ever-changing landscape of what pop music means to them. "Pop music is a very diverse genre, so there's some of it that we like, and some of it that we really do," says Vanicelli.

Each song on the debut seems to be based of a certain synth or sound and grows more and more until it blossoms at the forefront. To our ears, it's an approach reminiscent of what the xx did back in 2009.

Listen to songs like "Concepts" or "Iris" and you'll hear that this multi-genre band is doing a lot more than making your run-of-the-mill pop songs — nobody is making music like this in Detroit right now.

Album No. 2 is definitely something that is in the works for Valley Hush, but touring and getting their name out on the national level seems to be where their focus is at the present moment.

"We do have some regional shows booked in the next couple months, and then we are heading to SXSW in Austin to play," says Vanicelli. "We have one official showcase booked, and then some other shows around town, too. We're just super stoked to get out there and play these songs."

— Jack Roskopp

Back to 2017 Detroit bands to watch


Jump to comments

Tags: ,

More Local Music »

Speaking of Valley Hush

Latest in Local Music

Most Popular

  1. 15 Detroit bands to watch in 2017 Read More

  2. This 'SNL' promo with Big Sean will give you all the giggles Read More

  3. Bands to watch 2017: Wurl Sotto Read More

  4. Bands to watch 2017: Stef Chura Read More

  5. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation