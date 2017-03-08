March 08, 2017 News & Views » Views

Email
Print
Share

A selection of St. Patrick’s Parade Day and St. Patrick’s Day parties 

Party for Paddy

By
click to enlarge Corktown's St. Patrick's Day Parade. - MARC NADER
  • Marc Nader
  • Corktown's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Sunday, 3/12
Corktown’s 59th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Held the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day, the annual parade draws thousands to Detroit’s original Irish enclave. Expect the bars along the parade route to fill with revelers, with traditional pipe and drum bands, floats, clowns, and general mayhem as Detroit sheds its winter blues in a sea of green. Remember: Drink responsibly, people.
Starts at 12:30 p.m.; along Michigan Avenue between Sixth and 14th streets, Detroit; 313-475-4675; detroitstpatricksparade.com; free.

Sunday, 3/12
Corktown Races
Earn that beer. One of the largest 5k races in Michigan, the Corktown Races draw more than 8,000 participants on St. Patrick’s Parade Day while raising funds for the Saint Patrick’s Senior Center and the KPMG Family for Literacy. Registration closes at 11 p.m. March 10.
Starts at 9:40 a.m.; Michigan Central Station, Michigan Avenue and Vernor Highway., Detroit; corktownrace.com; registration starts at $20.

Sunday, 3/12
Corktown Paddy’s Parade Party
The enormous annual bash features an indoor heated tent and outdoor party, a full bar, and food. Entertainment includes live music from Dan Tillery and Dave G, as well as DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome, and more.
Starts at 9 a.m.; Michigan Avenue and Vermont Street; 248-929-1885; corktownpaddy.com; pre-sale tickets are $10, VIP $20.


Sunday, 3/12
Gaelic Storm
The Celtic band is headlining Saint Andrew’s Hall the night of the Corktown St. Patrick’s Day parade. Gaelic Storm is internationally renowned for their nonstop touring — and that appearance in Titanic.
Doors are at 8:30 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; tickets are $20.

Sunday, 3/12
Corktown Tavern
Tent party at this Corktown institution includes performances by Nina and the Buffalo Riders starting at noon, followed by the Muggs at 1:45 p.m. and the Reefermen at 3:30 p.m.
Starts at 11:30 a.m.; 1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit.

Friday, March 17
Sullivan’s Public House
Sullivan’s owners will erect a pop-up Guinness bar based on St. James Gate, the original Dublin-based brewery where Guinness was first brewed in 1759. The locally brewed Sullivan’s Irish Ale (from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.) will be on tap, and a menu of farm-to-table Irish-inspired dishes will also be available.
7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 23 N. Washington St., downtown Oxford; no cover.

Friday, March 17
Old Shillelagh
There’s a reason the Old Shillelagh has been voted “Best Bar in Wayne County” in our Best of Detroit poll. They go all-out every year for St. Patrick’s Day, and this year will be no exception. Detroit Irish-punk-metal-folk band Stone Clover will play sets throughout the day, and a heated tent and a heated outdoor rooftop deck expand the Old Shillelagh’s offerings. (See the bar’s website for a full schedule, starting with “St. Practice Day” on Saturday. March 11.)
Starts at 7 a.m., 349 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-964-0007; oldshillelagh.com.
click to enlarge Stone Clover. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Stone Clover.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments

Tags: ,

  |  

More Views »

Latest in Views

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Nexus wants to use eminent domain to ram a pipeline through Michigan and Ohio — and you to help pay for it Read More

  2. Feedback (Feb 8-14) Read More

  3. Politics & Prejudices: This really could destroy our state Read More

  4. Horoscopes (March 1-8) Read More

  5. Savage Love: Come now Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation