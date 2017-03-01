18 ways to feel joy in metro Detroit this week 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Royal Oak Spring Art Fair at Royal Oak Farmers Market

click to enlarge Photo by Mike Pfeiffer

Motor City Tattoo Expo at Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Matthew Dear.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

DSO Classical Roots Celebration @ Orchestra Hall.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Downriver Jam! @ Simon's After Dark.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Common Ground

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

illMuslims: Be Social Detroit @ Arab American National Museum

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Sex Tips for Straight Women from Gay Men.

Thursday-Friday, 3/2-3/3Royal Oak Spring Art Fair@ Royal Oak Farmers MarketWe might have experienced a spate of unseasonably warm weather, but that doesn’t mean summer’s here quite yet. Art fairs, however, are generally a sign that the seasons are changing. The Royal Oak Spring Art Fair is the season’s first, meaning warmer days are on the way. The fair will feature 75 jury selected artists, plus live music by Wych Elm, beer and wine, and food trucks like the Shimmy Shack, Bigalora, the Smoke N Pig BBQ, the Mean Weenie, and the Salt and Sugar Co.Runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days; 316 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 734-662-3382; theguild.org; entry is free.Fri-Sun, 3/3-3/5Motor City Tattoo Expo@ Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance CenterThese days more and more people are putting ink into their skin, making a work of art a permanent part of their body. Whether you’re a newb or practically covered in tattoos, this convention is a great way to connect with artists from around the world and find one who can give you exactly what you’re looking for. With over 170 booths and more than 300 artists, you’ll find a cross section of traditional, realism, script, black and gray, new school and old-school work. You can get tattooed right there on the expo floor or set up an appointment with a local artist for another time.Runs Friday noon to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Renaissance Center, Detroit; 313-568-8000; themotorcitytattooexpo.com; tickets are $20 for a day pass, $30 for a two-day pass, $40 for a weekend pass, and children 14 and younger are free.Friday, 3/3Matthew Dear@ Marble BarMelodic ambient electronic smartypants awesomeness that might remind one of Eno and Cluster updated for the new century, Matthew Dear has achieved a significant amount of success, and deservedly so. 2007’s Asa Breed earned Dear a lot of attention from dance music fans and critics alike, all of whom have received him with open arms. Additionally, Dear has toured with Depeche Mode, produced and remixed The xx, Spoon, Tegan & Sara, and more.Doors open at 9 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; residentadvisor.net; Tickets are $10.Friday, 3/3Troyboi@ The Majestic TheatreStraight out of London, Troyboi is taking the world by storm. He recently partnered with producer Jim Beamz, who works with Timbaland, and he himself is quite the producer. He’s skilled at making really accessible and enjoyable trap music, and he has great compositions of his own. He’s also half of the SoundSnobz duo with his friend Icekream, and they make some really rad music that is unique to say the least. At this show, he’ll be joined by EKALI, Cavalier, and Ahh Ooh.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $18.Friday, 3/3‘MJ Live’@ Fox TheatreThe incredibly talented Jalles Franca brings his No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute show to Detroit! Franca definitely has his moonwalk skills down, and he knows just how to get audiences revved up to enjoy their favorite Michael Jackson hits. Franca emigrated from Brazil when he was 16 and became a professional dancer in Las Vegas. Franca started nailing down his Michael Jackson impressions as a resident performer at Studio 54, and from there he won a bunch of Michael Jackson impersonator contests. His show is truly spectacular and allows fans to have a great night with great music.Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; olympiaentertainment.com; Tickets are $15-$55.50.Friday, 3/3Baby Dee@ TrinosophesBaby Dee is sort of a legend. While she started off as a street musician in Cleveland and an organist at a Catholic church, after she began her transition to becoming a woman, her performing career took her places she never expected. She spent a stint as an “accordion-playing bilateral hermaphrodite in Coney Island,” and eventually got into recording her music at the prompting of other people. Her sixth album, I Am a Stick, was released in 2015, but if you want the full effect of her work to hit you, you need to see her live, since she’s a performance artist first and foremost.Doors open at 9 p.m.; 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; facebook.com/Trinosophes; Admission is $12.Friday, 3/3DSO Classical Roots Celebration@ Orchestra HallFor 39 years, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Roots Celebration has honored African-American musicians and composers by telling their story through music. This year, in partnership with the Detroit Historical Society, the DSO will premiere honoree, violinist, and composer Terrence Blanchard’s Detroit 67, which takes a look at the five days of civil tumult that shook the city in 1967, and examines the effects the period has had on the city in the following decades through instrumental and choral music. Additionally, honoree cellist Regina Carter will perform a solo of David Schiff’s concerto 4 Sisters, which tells the stories of four beyond famous African-American women: Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughan. Conductor Kazem Abdullah will work his magic, and the Brazeal Dennard Chorale will perform on their own, in addition to performing with the orchestra for Detroit 67.The show starts at 8 p.m.; 3663 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dso.org; Tickets are $15.Friday, 3/3Gabriel Iglesias@ Masonic TempleBeing funny is like being beautiful — it’s all in the eye of the beholder. Sure, not everyone subscribes to Gabriel Iglesias’ brand of self-deprecating humor, but he’s ascended the ranks of celebrity comics nonetheless. Millennials will remember him from his stint on Nickelodeon’s All That (on which he starred with Amanda Bynes) and his subsequent appearances on Last Comic Standing, and his own Comedy Central special, Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up nmRevolution. There’s a good chance he’ll overdo his “I’m not fat, I’m fluffy” schtick.Starts at 6 p.m.; 4470 Second Ave., Detroit; urbanconsulate.com/detroit; free.Friday, 3/3Downriver Jam!@ Simon’s After DarkKearney Entertainment and Alex Macphail Artwork present Downriver JAM, part of the concert series held at Simon’s in Allen Park. For this show the following will perform: Sweet Crystal; Asa Sayles; the Coroners; Swell Times, Dude; Atomic Subway Riot; Hindsight Plotholes; Blackstone; the Corduroy Job; and the fantastic Libby DeCamp. DeCamp, from Romeo, has been involved in music since her early teens, performing as one half of the DeCamp Sisters folk duo until 2015. Now, she performs solo, with Adam Schreiber and Brandon James as her backing band. She tours across the country with her swoony, angsty, self-named “broken folk,” which is inspired by the likes of Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Nick Cave, and Patsy Cline.Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 4936 Allen Rd., Allen Park; facebook.com/kearneyentertainmentMI; Admission is free.Saturday, 3/4Kevin Abstract@ El ClubAt just 20 years old, Kevin Abstract follows in the tradition of hip-hop being a young person’s game. He’s already performed at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and garnered the attention and praise of The New York Times due to his meaningful, hard-hitting “Miserable America.” After bouncing between Texas and Los Angeles, Abstract got to know the artists the Neighbourhood, who then shipped him off to be their opening act in the U.K., before inviting him to play at their U.S. shows. His music is incredibly personal, as is his relationship with his fans, who are all very devout, and with good reason.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy.; elclubdetroit.com; Tickets are $15.Saturday, 3/4Common Ground@ Detroit Opera HouseSanta Barbara’s State Street Ballet, Montreal’s ezdanza dance, and Detroit’s Eisenhower Dance companies are joining forces to bring locals an original recomposition of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Titled “Common Ground,” the show will combine elements of classical ballet and contemporary dance “at a time when our nation could use more unity, we are proud to present such a powerful piece that celebrates bringing people together and finding our common humanity,” says David DiChiera. Michigan Opera Theater’s artistic director. Eisenhower Dance will also offer a master class the morning of the performance from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Detroit Opera House Margo V. Cohen Dance Studio. The class is open to intermediate to advanced level dance students ages 14 and older. Attendance is $25 or free with corresponding ticket.Stars at 7:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-237-7464; michiganopera.org; tickets are $45.Saturday, 3/4illMuslims: Be Social Detroit@ Arab American National MuseumCreated as a means to bring divergent groups of young Muslims together. This event is best described as a social and creative platform for millennial Muslims. The collective, known as illMuslims, hosts these events quarterly in big cities. For the inaugural illMuslims: Be Social Detroit event, the Arab American National Museum will welcome DJ Bornswift, Palestinian American musician Omar Zidan, and Moroccan American R&B artist Abir, plus a pop-up shop by Threads, Detroit eateries like the Bottomline, Cannoli Pastry, and AlJoom’s BBQ, and more.Starts at 8 p.m.; 13624 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-2266; arabamericanmuseum.org/illMuslims; tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.Saturday, 3/4Rouge! Detroit@ Northern Lights LoungeYour life is missing something, isn’t it? There’s a huge, gaping hole where an electro swing and cabaret night should be, isn’t there? Well, you’re in luck because there’s a new show in town and it’s full of electro swing, cabaret, fire breathers, dancing, cocktails, and more. There will be performances by Magenta DeMure and Leilani, plus Mr. Automatic, Vourteque, and Pat Osiris will DJ. You’re not obligated to dress up, but it’s more fun if you do.Starts at 9 p.m.; 660 W. Baltimore St., Detroit; 313-873-1739; calliopepresents.org; cover is $5; 21 and older only.Sunday, 3/5Shadow Band@ UFO FactoryShadow Band (comprised of ex-members of Bad Indians, HLEP, and more) make some pretty rad, fuzzy transcendental folk music. They describe their music as the “world’s highest game of D&D,” which pretty much sums up their debut album, Wilderness of Love, to a tee. They are definitely skilled at seamlessly transitioning between sunny fulk and dark blues, and songwriter Mike Bruno sure knows what he’s doing both instrumentally and lyrically. They’ll be joined by Meshes and Kelly Jean Caldwell, so by all means show up early.Doors open 9 p.m.; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com; Tickets are $8.Sunday, 3/5Om @ the Max@ Max M. Fisher Music CenterOm at the Max happens once every few months, which makes this yoga practice that much more unique. It’s held inside the Cube at Orchestra Hall, and the accompaniment is provided by an orchestral group or string quartet and the whole thing is taught by yoga pro/orchestra librarian Ethan Allen. You’ll be practicing alongside as many as 200 other yogis, plus you’re not going to experience anything like this at you home studio. It’s $25 a class, but they’ll pass out discount vouchers for upcoming classes at the end of your practice.Starts at 10:30 p.m.; 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5111; dso.org; tickets are $25.Sunday, 3/5Dino-Light@ Music HallFormerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, Lightwire Theater brings DINO-LIGHT to life on stage with this original storyline. A famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life -— but the dinosaur wanders away. On his adventure, he discovers a world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love. The whole thing is family friends and kids especially will enjoy the colorful lights and easy to follow plot.Doors open at 3 p.m.; 350 Madison St., Detroit; 313-887-8500; musichall.org; tickets are $10-$20.Tuesday, 3/7Sex Tips for Straight Women from Gay Men@ City TheatreBased on an inspirational tome of the same name, this stage production celebrates the straight girl/gay guy friendship in an over-the-top show where no subject is taboo. Robyn, a pretty basic white woman, is a smart but shy moderator at a monthly author’s event, but the whole thing goes to hell when Dan Anderson who wrote, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, arrives as this month’s guest. Thwarting Robyn’s attempts to moderate a scholarly discussion of the book, Dan aims to entertain those in attendance with a highly theatrical, audience-interactive sex tip seminar.Starts at 8 p.m.; 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 800-745-3000; olympiaentertainment.com; tickets are $ $28, $43, and $63.Wednesday, 3/8Born in Flames@ Museum of Contemporary Art DetroitThis 1983 Lizzie Borden film is a feminist sci-fi flick that explores racism, sexism, and classism in an alternate reality. The movie is filled with scenes that depict a world filled with violence against women, and its main players know it’s up to there to correct these injustices — the government ain’t doing shit about it. Sounds a little bit like Trump’s America, no? MOCAD is screening this film for $5, which is a nominal fee if you’re looking to learn something about the resistance.Doors open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 8 p.m.; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org; tickets are $5.