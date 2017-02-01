18 bars where you can watch the big game in metro Detroit 

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons for the NFL's top spot. If you don't want to catch the game at home, here are our picks for the best places to watch Super Bowl 51 in metro Detroit.

Bogart'z

Features a tailgate buffet, cash bar, and prizes. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Proceeds go toward St. Clare Church.

17441 Mack Ave., Detroit; 313-885-3995; bogartzdetroit.com

Briggs Detroit

The guys at Briggs seem pretty excited for the halftime show with Lady Gaga. Enjoy a recently remodeled trophy room and a skybox that let's you get a unique look at downtown.

519 E. Jefferson Ave, Detroit; 313-656-4820; briggsdetroit.com

Buffalo Wild Wings

Withplenty of locations, B-Dubs is an easy choice to meet with friends, grab a few drinks, and catch the game.

Various locations; buffalowildwings.com

Cantina Diablo's

Halftime features a build-your-own taco and nacho buffet bar, endless chips and salsa, and two drink tickets. Tickets are $20 per seat for tables, $10 per seat for the bar.

100 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-543-4300; cantinadiablo.com

Cheli's Chili

Don't let the Red Wings-theme stop you from enjoying a night of football. There are at least 36 TVs to keep you focused on the game at Cheli's. Hearty food, cold beer, and an excessive amount of visual input is the perfect combination for a football fan trying to catch the game.

47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; 313-961-1700; chelischilibar.com

CK Diggs

Watch the game on nine-foot TV screens, with food and drink specials all night. Doors open at 4 p.m.

2010 Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-853-6600; ckdiggs.com

Cutter's Bar & Grill

Stuffed burgers. Beer. Football. There may not be a better way to end the season than to snag a table here.

2638 Orleans St., Detroit; 313-393-0960; cuttersdetroit.com

The Eastern

Detroit's biggest Super Bowl party returns to Eastern Market. Watch the game on a 10-foot LED screen with a full bar, DJs, photo booth, and halftime buffet. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the party continues after the game.

3434 Russell St., Detroit; 313-574-4202; dinedrinkdetroit.com

Great Bariboo

No cover, food and drink specials, features free halftime buffet and giveaways and raffles.

35905 Utica Rd., Clinton Twp., 586-792-7397; greatbaraboo.com

Hayloft Saloon

Hayloft Saloon is hosting a pregame party with happy hour specials from 2 p.m. to close. Super Bowl Sunday and will have a halftime show (complete with a jockstrap contest).

8070 Greenfield Rd., Detroit; 313-581-8913; hayloftdetroit.com

HopCat

With happy hour specials (30 wells, beers, and wines for $3.50) running Sunday, this may be a great spot to catch the big game. Brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, so that makes yet another reason to get there early.

4265 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-769-8828; hopcat.com

Nancy Whiskey Pub

Located two minutes from Motor City Casino in Corktown, Nancy Whiskey has one of the oldest liquor licenses in the city and proclaims to be "Detroit's oldest party." With all the whiskey you can imagine and we're sure a few beers in between, this is a great place to catch the Super Bowl.

2644 Harrison St., Detroit; 313-962-4247; nancywhiskeydetroit.com

Nicky D's Sports Bar & Grill

$10 cover on Superbowl Sunday includes your first drink and access to a pig roast.

2100 E 14 Mile Rd, Warren; 586-795-1339; nickydsbar.com

Pappy's Bar & Grill

This sports bar in the heart of Greektown boast plenty of screens and serves up classic bar food, including killer nachos, pizzas, sliders and sandwiches.

517 Monroe St, Detroit; 313-983-4000

TAP at MGM Casino

TAP will have giveaways every quarter in addition to some drink specials.

1777 3rd St., Detroit, 313-465-1234; mgmgranddetroit.com

Temple Bar

Food and snacks will be served. No cover.

2906 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2822

Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar

BuzzFeed acknowledged that it was one of best bars in the country to watch the World Cup, so why not try to see what the hype is about and catch the Super Bowl here.

1408 E. Fisher Service Dr., Detroit; 313-263-4342; thomasmagees.com

The Rock on Third

The party starts at noon, with early bird specials until 4 p.m. Enjoy drink specials and a free dinner at half-time. Free hot dogs served all day.

112 E. Third, Royal Oak; 248-542-7625