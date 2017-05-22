City Slang

Monday, May 22, 2017

Jack White can add children's author to his extensive resumé

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM YOUTUBE.
  • Screenshot from YouTube.

Just when you think Jack White couldn't possibly have anything else on his plate, we find out that he is adding children's book author to his highly extensive list of credentials.

That's right folks. White has written his very own children's book called We're Going To Be Friends, based off the classic White Stripes song of the same name (or better known as the song from the opening credits of Napoleon Dynamite.)

The book tells the story of Suzy Lee and her journey of going to school, looking for bugs, and of course, finding a new friend.

While White wrote the book, illustrator Elinor Blake provided the adorable drawings. Blake's work can also be seen in cartoons like The Ren and Stimpy Show and animation work in Pee Wee's Playhouse.

The book comes out on November 7, 2017 just in time for the holidays. A purchase of the book also comes with a digital download of a new recording of the song "We're Going To Be Friends" along with music from illustrator Elinor Blake and the Woodstation Elementary School Singers.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Courtesy photo.



