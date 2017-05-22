City Slang

Monday, May 22, 2017

Bob Seger adds second date, at the Palace in September

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge BOB SEGER. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK.
  • Bob Seger. Photo from Facebook.

"For the last time, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will return to the Palace of Auburn Hills" begins a press release we received this morning. That's right — due to overwhelming demand, after quickly selling out his appearance at Pine Knob, Seger added a date at the Palace on Saturday, Sept. Sept. 23.

There is a pre-sale for fan club members (you can join at bulletclub.bobseger.com and it gives you access to tickets for as little as $15 per) on June 6 at 10 a.m. The general public tickets will go on sale on June 9 at 10 a.m. Rock and roll never forgets!

