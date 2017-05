Chris Cornell once said that St. Andrew's Hall was his favorite club to play

click to enlarge Shutterstock.

All of us at St. Andrew's Hall are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our brother, Chris Cornell. https://t.co/nAEh053s5q — St. Andrew's Hall (@StAndrewsHall) May 18, 2017

27 years ago, we had Soundgarden at our venue! In 1991, Chris Cornell named us his favorite venue in @SPINMagazine! pic.twitter.com/M1qybABwyD — St. Andrew's Hall (@StAndrewsHall) April 14, 2016

The music world is still shocked by the death of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. Reports came out Thursday afternoon that Cornell's death was ruled a suicide after he was found Wednesday night at his hotel at the MGM Grande here in Detroit.Fans of Soundgarden and Cornell in the Motor City have taken his death especially hard since Cornell was so vocal about his love for Detroit. He told the audience at the show Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre that he's "bragged about Detroit crowds for thirty years" and has "never been disappointed" by the Motor City.Venue St. Andrew's Hall tweeted out condolences to the singer Wednesday afternoon along with a retweet of a clipping from SPIN Magazine from 1991 saying that St. Andrew's Hall was his favorite club to play in because of the "great crowd."It just goes to show Cornell really, really loved Detroit and its fans.