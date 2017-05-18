Updated: Soundgarden's Chris Cornell commits suicide in Detroit

A representative for the band called the death "sudden and unexpected" and that said the singer’s family would be "working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause."
According to WDIV, sources say Cornell's wife called a family friend to check on Cornell. The friend then forced open the hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit where Cornell was staying and found the singer dead in the bathroom with "something around his neck."
The singer had admitted to previous drug use. In a 1994 Rolling Stone article, he described himself as a "daily drug user at 13." In a 2009 interview with The Guardian, he said he abused OxyContin after Soundgarden disbanded in 1997.
Cornell's last tweet was posted at 8:06 p.m. "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!" he wrote.