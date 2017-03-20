Primus to play Freedom Hill with Clutch in July

Fans of goofy, experimental, alternative prog-metal, rejoice! Primus is back, and they are touring with special guests Clutch.
"Touring with Primus is something that Clutch has wanted to do for ages,” said Neil Fallon of Clutch. “And we’ve heard from countless fans that have wanted to see that bill as well. Needless to say, we’re thrilled to finally go out with Primus this summer. Good times! We hope to see you there!”
Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday March 21 at 10 a.m. on primusville.com and general on-sale is Friday, March 24th at 10 a.m. Primus is currently working on a new studio album which will be released later this year.