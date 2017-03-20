Just announced: Spoon will play the Fillmore August 1

No better way to kick off the month of August than a headlining show from Spoon at the Fillmore Detroit. The rockers from Austin, Texas just released their ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts, two days ago to critical acclaim. The band will play Tuesday, August 1.
Opening up for Spoon is L.A. band Cherry Glazerr, who we interviewed back in January when they were in town to play El Club. Needless to say, but Cherry Glazerr will be the perfect warmup act for Spoon. It will be an evening full of fuzz rock that will spiral you into the dog days of summer.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and you can get them here.