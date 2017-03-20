City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 20, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: Spoon will play the Fillmore August 1

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.
  • Facebook.

No better way to kick off the month of August than a headlining show from Spoon at the Fillmore Detroit. The rockers from Austin, Texas just released their ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts, two days ago to critical acclaim. The band will play Tuesday, August 1.

Opening up for Spoon is L.A. band Cherry Glazerr, who we interviewed back in January when they were in town to play El Club. Needless to say, but Cherry Glazerr will be the perfect warmup act for Spoon. It will be an evening full of fuzz rock that will spiral you into the dog days of summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and you can get them here.
 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit’s Creative Minds Coalition is as serious as your life Read More

  2. Sarah Aroeste on Ladino culture and her upcoming show at the Holocaust Memorial Center Read More

  3. Punk poet laureate Patti Smith and band perform the 40-plus-year-old 'Horses' Read More

  4. Bonny Doon’s first album is indie folk perfection Read More

  5. Happy Friday: New Sheefy McFly track is unrelentingly futuristic and funky Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation