Cool, free show alert: Jeremy Waun and Jay Clark Reid at PJs tonight

Jay Clark Reid. Courtesy photo.
We totally spaced on this excellent gig going down tonight at the always excellent PJ's Lager House:
They reminded us in an email today, saying:
"Come celebrate the Spring Equinox with the folks at Soup at Spaulding
, a community micro-granting organization based in Spaulding Court. We'll have bowls of chili on tap along with music sets from Paul Emery, Jay Clark Reid, Hot-N-Ready String Band, Jeremy Waun, and Sax & Violence. 8 p.m. and no cover!"
In order of appearance, you've got:
Sax and Violence
(ambient sax/violin combo)
Saxophone human, violin human, drum robot — we haven't heard this act, but now we totally really want to, despite that name.
Jay Clark Reid
(Americana/alt-country)
“Echoes of Grievous Angels
, Blue Rodeo and Andrew Cash. Reid paints compelling portraits of the continent’s rugged terrain and the effect on the people who experience it.” – Exclaim
.
Jeremy Waun
(nu-folk)
"Twenty-six-year-old Jeremy Waun grew up in rural Michigan, just outside Port Huron. He laughs easily, is cagily smart, plays in a bunch of bands, and gets by 'merchandising flowers and tropical plants for a wholesale greenhouse.' I’m not sure what that means, but it sounds pretty hippy-ish. Waun says that 'I feel real deal vibes and want to convey emotion through words and sounds,' when asked about searching for a guiding principle or philosophy." — Detroit Metro Times
(that's us!)