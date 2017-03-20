City Slang

Monday, March 20, 2017

City Slang

Cool, free show alert: Jeremy Waun and Jay Clark Reid at PJs tonight

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 12:27 PM

JAY CLARK REID. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Jay Clark Reid. Courtesy photo.

We totally spaced on this excellent gig going down tonight at the always excellent PJ's Lager House:

They reminded us in an email today, saying:

"Come celebrate the Spring Equinox with the folks at Soup at Spaulding, a community micro-granting organization based in Spaulding Court. We'll have bowls of chili on tap along with music sets from Paul Emery, Jay Clark Reid, Hot-N-Ready String Band, Jeremy Waun, and Sax & Violence. 8 p.m. and no cover!"

In order of appearance, you've got:

Sax and Violence (ambient sax/violin combo)
Saxophone human, violin human, drum robot — we haven't heard this act, but now we totally really want to, despite that name.

Jay Clark Reid (Americana/alt-country)
“Echoes of Grievous Angels, Blue Rodeo and Andrew Cash. Reid paints compelling portraits of the continent’s rugged terrain and the effect on the people who experience it.” – Exclaim.

Jeremy Waun (nu-folk)
"Twenty-six-year-old Jeremy Waun grew up in rural Michigan, just outside Port Huron. He laughs easily, is cagily smart, plays in a bunch of bands, and gets by 'merchandising flowers and tropical plants for a wholesale greenhouse.' I’m not sure what that means, but it sounds pretty hippy-ish. Waun says that 'I feel real deal vibes and want to convey emotion through words and sounds,' when asked about searching for a guiding principle or philosophy." — Detroit Metro Times (that's us!)

City Slang

