Thursday, March 16, 2017

City Slang

Rodriguez is coming to the Crofoot

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge Sixto Rodriguez. - PHOTO BY JJ HALL (FLICKR)
  • Photo by JJ Hall (Flickr)
  • Sixto Rodriguez.
Folk rock hero Sixto Rodriguez has added a Detroit-area date before kicking off a short West Coast tour this spring.

The Searching for Sugar Man subject will perform at The Crofoot in Pontiac on Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of show and are available now at the Crofoot website

