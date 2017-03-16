Thursday, March 16, 2017
Rodriguez is coming to the Crofoot
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 8:46 AM
Photo by JJ Hall (Flickr)
Sixto Rodriguez.
Folk rock hero Sixto Rodriguez has added a Detroit-area date before kicking off a short West Coast tour this spring.
The Searching for Sugar Man
subject will perform at The Crofoot in Pontiac on Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of show and are available now at the Crofoot website
.
