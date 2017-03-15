Kash Doll is back with 'For Everybody'

Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 9:14 AM
Kash Doll, the made-in-Detroit exotic dancer-turned-rapper, dropped a new video Tuesday.
In the video "For Everybody," Kash Doll plays the roles of both a man's wife and his mistress, confronting herself in a phone call and trading barbed verses bragging about her respective exploits — before realizing the man ain't shit.
"I wanted to tell a story that both types of women (wife and mistress) can relate to," she told The Fader. "At the end of the day it's not either one of women's fault, it's the man's fault. They are both arguing about a position that he gave away and both women make good points. This is how I came up with the title for the song 'For Everybody', which means the man is for everybody."
Check out the video below:
Kash Doll released her mixtape, Keisha vs. Kash Doll, in winter 2015. According to a press release, the rapper is at work on her first studio album.