New singles roundup: JP One, Jay Squared, and Mic Phelps

click to enlarge Still from JP One's "Million."

The subtle and relaxing guitar strings make Acuity feel like a breath of fresh air. Jay puts on his best Speech (from Arrested Development) voice to provide comforting and poetic words to a young lady he’s courting.Detroit’s hardest working emcee is back with “No Heart Attack.” The beat sounds a bit like Future’s “100 Racks” but the flow is all Phelps. He’s up to his usual fire lyrics about Detroit, weed, paper chasing, and rapping. “…Ya’ll niggas not getting high, smoking that average supply, I be as high as the sky, like K.C. and Mary J. Blige back in 1995, it might get too live,” he raps.JP has lived it, talked it, and walked it. In “Million,” he’s coming after the hip-hop fakers and pretenders. The simplistic keys of the track bring more attention to JP’s lyrics. I only wish Boldy James could have jumped on this track with JP. “Only broke folks still mean mugging/ professional middle men never seen hustling/ coupons and futons whole teams fronting...” he raps.