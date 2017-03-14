Celebrate "Pi Day" with just-released video from Detroiter John Sims

Detroit's John Sims, the force behind that "AfroDixie Remix" project, today revisits his 2015 celebration of the magic of the mathematical constant π, (which begins with 3.14159 — yeah we get it, you're a super nerd and you have it memorized forty more integers, here's a cookie), as today, March 14, is of course International Pi Day.
Exactly two years ago, Sims released the CD 31415: The Pi Collection, and it had a single, called “31415: The Pi Day Anthem,” "featuring native Detroiter John Sims and mathmusician and YouTube sensation Vi Hart covering the first 170 digits of Pi in a spoken digit duet." Each track for the project is timed exactly at 3:14.
This second video from the album, released just minutes ago, is for “SquareMoon: A Binary Pi," and it's a dance piece which "combines the spoken digits of binary Pi over house beats."
A further video for a tune from the project which features the late virtuoso Kenny Drew Jr. on piano will be released in exactly one year — so, set your countdown clocks now!