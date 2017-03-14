City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

City Slang

Celebrate "Pi Day" with just-released video from Detroiter John Sims

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-14_at_11.51.55_am.png


Detroit's John Sims, the force behind that "AfroDixie Remix" project, today revisits his 2015 celebration of the magic of the mathematical constant π, (which begins with 3.14159 — yeah we get it, you're a super nerd and you have it memorized forty more integers, here's a cookie), as today, March 14, is of course International Pi Day.

Exactly two years ago, Sims released the CD 31415: The Pi Collection, and it had a single, called “31415: The Pi Day Anthem,” "featuring native Detroiter John Sims and mathmusician and YouTube sensation Vi Hart covering the first 170 digits of Pi in a spoken digit duet." Each track for the project is timed exactly at 3:14.

This second video from the album, released just minutes ago, is for “SquareMoon: A Binary Pi," and it's a dance piece which "combines the spoken digits of binary Pi over house beats."

A further video for a tune from the project which features the late virtuoso Kenny Drew Jr. on piano will be released in exactly one year — so, set your countdown clocks now!


Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Punk poet laureate Patti Smith and band perform the 40-plus-year-old 'Horses' Read More

  2. Bonny Doon’s first album is indie folk perfection Read More

  3. Just announced: Shows by Tool, 311, and Sublime; dude, what year is it? Read More

  4. Hoedown 2017 returns to DTE with Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Bellerini Read More

  5. CANCELED: Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey at the Palace in April Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation