Monday, March 13, 2017

Just announced: Shows by Tool, 311, and Sublime; dude, what year is it?

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:37 PM

LIFE WAS SO CAREFREE BACK THEN! PROMOTIONAL PHOTOGRAPH OF SUBLIME, TAKEN IN THE MID-1990S.
Better head to the tattoo shop this week and get those 1990s tribal tattoos all sharpened up, broseph: Tool, 311, and Sublime all just announced separate area shows this summer!

Progressive metal band Tool announced they will be bringing their unparalleled sonic and visual experience to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com, Palacenet.com, and all Ticketmaster locations.

The 311 show, presented by 89X, also features New Politics and the Skints, and it takes place on Sunday, June 25 at the Fillmore Detroit. Tickets are available at $35; $45; $59.50, and they go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. You can score them right here.

Sublime performs with Rome and the Offspring at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Saturday, September 9. Tickets for that will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. Get your tickets from your friends at livenation.com.


Bust out the Zima, and party responsibly!

