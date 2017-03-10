City Slang

Friday, March 10, 2017

Hoedown 2017 returns to DTE with Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Bellerini

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge Lady Antebellum doing their thing. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Lady Antebellum doing their thing.

The infamous summer hoedown is back for another year at DTE Energy Music Theatre with headliners Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Bellerini, and Brett Young.

While the annual event is not downtown anymore (or three days long) the multi-stage event is still a boot-stomping time if wearing boots and stomping to country music is totally your thing.

Other acts include Kristian Bush, Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, and more to be announced at a later date. The concert will take place Friday, June 30. Lawn tickets are $32 and pavilion seats range from $45.50-$65.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17.

Now excuse us, but we'll be listening to "Need You Now" for the rest of the day while crying tears of loneliness. Yee-haw!


Archives

