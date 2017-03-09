Third Man Records artist Margo Price wins American Music Prize

She was up against some pretty heavy competition, but Margo Price won the American Music Prize for Best Debut Album. The Third Man Records artist released her debut album Midwest Farmer's Daughter last year to critical acclaim and a huge score for Jack White's record label.
Other nominees included Margaret Glaspy, Whitney, Julien Baker, among others. You can watch a video below of Price accepting her award at Third Man Records Headquarters in Nashville.
Price has played at the Third Man Records outpost in the Cass Corridor last year, as well as headlining Saturday night at this year's Folk Festival in Ann Arbor.