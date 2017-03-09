City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

City Slang

Third Man Records artist Margo Price wins American Music Prize

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge Margo Price. - SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.
  • Margo Price.

She was up against some pretty heavy competition, but Margo Price won the American Music Prize for Best Debut Album. The Third Man Records artist released her debut album Midwest Farmer's Daughter last year to critical acclaim and a huge score for Jack White's record label.

Other nominees included Margaret Glaspy, Whitney, Julien Baker, among others. You can watch a video below of Price accepting her award at Third Man Records Headquarters in Nashville.

Price has played at the Third Man Records outpost in the Cass Corridor last year, as well as headlining Saturday night at this year's Folk Festival in Ann Arbor.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's Insane Clown Posse covering Christina Aguilera Read More

  2. Punk poet laureate Patti Smith and band perform the 40-plus-year-old 'Horses' Read More

  3. Bonny Doon’s first album is indie folk perfection Read More

  4. 'Tales of the Tape' cover story has a happy ending nine years later Read More

  5. A French pastry chef created a chocolate showpiece dedicated to Eminem and it's amazing Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation