Tuesday, March 7, 2017

A French pastry chef created a chocolate showpiece dedicated to Eminem and it's amazing

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-8.jpg

No, this three foot tall chocolate showpiece isn't made of M&M's, but it is dedicated to the one and only Eminem and it looks delicious as hell.

Who is the mastermind behind this Eminem-inspired tower of chocolate? That would be pastry chef and diehard Eminem fan Guillaume Carbonnot of Troyes, France. The 27-year-old chef told MT that he has been a fan of Slim Shady since he was 13 or 14 and his music always gives him some motivation.

"I want to be the first to introduce hip hop into French pastry," Carbonnot tells us. "It's my two passions! In the future I would like to open a pastry shop combining hip hop culture and pastry."

The showpiece features a huge sound system with molds of Eminem's (angry) face plastered on the size. From there, you get the backwards "E," a ghetto-blaster, and a giant microphone. And yes, it's all edible.

click to enlarge unnamed-1.jpg

unnamed-14.jpg

Carbonnot said that it took around 20 hours of work to get the finished result. Can we request he made a showpiece dedicated to Big Sean next?

Check out all of the photos of Carbonnot's fantastic chocolate showpiece here. To see more work from Carbonnot, click here.

