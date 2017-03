Just announced: The Feelies play El Club in July

click to enlarge Cover to their 'Crazy Rhythms' debut.

This is seriously the best news. I have seen them a dozen-plus times since 1985; they are one of the best live rock and roll music bands of ever. They will be performing two sets. Two sets, the fucking Feelies ! Holy moley.The show is Sunday, July 16. Do not make any plans, aside from plans to be there. Get your tickets here . There are two tiers to admission. General admission is $35 (for two sets of a band worth driving hours to see play). And then if you pony up $60 for the VIP level, you get two drinks, an entire Pepe Z pizza , and a limited edition signed poster.