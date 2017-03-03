Just announced: The Feelies play El Club in July

This is seriously the best news. I have seen them a dozen-plus times since 1985; they are one of the best live rock and roll music bands of ever. They will be performing two sets. Two sets, the fucking Feelies! Holy moley.
The show is Sunday, July 16. Do not make any plans, aside from plans to be there. Get your tickets here. There are two tiers to admission. General admission is $35 (for two sets of a band worth driving hours to see play). And then if you pony up $60 for the VIP level, you get two drinks, an entire Pepe Z pizza, and a limited edition signed poster.