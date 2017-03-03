City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

City Slang

Flint Eastwood's new music video for 'Queen' is a dystopian masterpiece

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 12:50 PM


No, you haven't watched the trailer for a new dystopian young adult book-turned Hollywood blockbuster, but it sure as hell feels like we just did. You just watched the new music video for "Queen," by Detroit's very own Flint Eastwood and we are obsessed.

The video (which was filmed in Detroit) has a lot of special meaning for Flint Eastwood's Jax Anderson (who also co-directed the video). "I wanted to create a feeling of empowerment and confidence in unused spaces. "Queen" is about taking charge and owning up to your own kingdom, and in a way I wanted to showcase mine."

Flint Eastwood has a very busy Spring coming up with lots and lots of touring. She will play SXSW later this month, as well as a hometown show at the Fisher Building on April 14 with MT favorite Tunde Olaniran, SYBLYNG, and Michigander — as well as festival dates at Electric Forest and Bonnaroo.

You can get tickets to Flint Eastwood's hometown show here. Flint Eastwood's new EP will come out on April 14, too. We can't wait!

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 11 acts to look out for at Hamtramck Music Festival 2017 Read More

  2. Just announced: Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears will co-headline the Joe in May Read More

  3. Don't forget: Carl Craig plays the Grasshopper Friday, March 10 Read More

  4. Depeche Mode to play DTE Energy Music Theatre in August Read More

  5. Mike Doughty talks new band, Wayne Kramer, and Detroit vs. Memphis Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation