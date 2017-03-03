Flint Eastwood's new music video for 'Queen' is a dystopian masterpiece

No, you haven't watched the trailer for a new dystopian young adult book-turned Hollywood blockbuster, but it sure as hell feels like we just did. You just watched the new music video for "Queen," by Detroit's very own Flint Eastwood and we are obsessed.
The video (which was filmed in Detroit) has a lot of special meaning for Flint Eastwood's Jax Anderson (who also co-directed the video). "I wanted to create a feeling of empowerment and confidence in unused spaces. "Queen" is about taking charge and owning up to your own kingdom, and in a way I wanted to showcase mine."
Flint Eastwood has a very busy Spring coming up with lots and lots of touring. She will play SXSW later this month, as well as a hometown show at the Fisher Building on April 14 with MT favorite Tunde Olaniran, SYBLYNG, and Michigander — as well as festival dates at Electric Forest and Bonnaroo.
You can get tickets to Flint Eastwood's hometown show here. Flint Eastwood's new EP will come out on April 14, too. We can't wait!