City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

City Slang

Don't forget: Carl Craig plays the Grasshopper Friday, March 10

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 12:54 PM

79_edp.jpg
In case you didn't know, Carl Craig is playing the Grasshopper in Ferndale next Friday, March 10. We highly recommend you buy tickets in advance for this rare chance to see the techno originator in such an intimate setting.

Carl Craig has a lot going on of late. First off, there is his new album project Versus, featuring Francesco Tristano and with special guests the Les Siecles Orchestra conducted by Francois-Xavier Roth. The album in out later this month.


Also, dude has just announced the first tour dates for his First Versus Synthesizer Ensemble. On those shows (the first of which is his appearance at Movement!), Craig will be joined on stage by five musicians, "together interpreting the music from the album onto a synthesizer wall."

Now there's a wall worth building, America — A SYNTHESIZER WALL!!!

Of a live performance of Versus just under a decade ago, producer extraordinaire Gilles Peterson said: "I’m in awe of Carl’s determination to stretch the boundaries of techno… and prove that electronic beats are as much “music” as violins or cellos."

click to enlarge unnamed_12_.jpg

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 11 acts to look out for at Hamtramck Music Festival 2017 Read More

  2. Flint Eastwood's new music video for 'Queen' is a dystopian masterpiece Read More

  3. Just announced: Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears will co-headline the Joe in May Read More

  4. Depeche Mode to play DTE Energy Music Theatre in August Read More

  5. Mike Doughty talks new band, Wayne Kramer, and Detroit vs. Memphis Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation