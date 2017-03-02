Just announced: Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears will co-headline the Joe in May

Talk about a throwback Thursday kind of announcement!
The music Gods have blessed us with a co-headlining tour of Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears, and they will be making a stop of Joe Louis Arena on May 17.
“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall told Rolling Stone. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do,” and the tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears for Fears and us.”
Tears for Fears are currently working on a new album, while Hall and Oates haven't released any new material since 2006's Home for Christmas. Regardless, we are just excited to here all the hits from these legendary performers.