Depeche Mode to play DTE Energy Music Theatre in August

We just learned that Depeche Mode will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sunday, August 27. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
Fans can register now for early access to tickets over at presale.depechemode.com. By registering ahead of time, fans will reserve a spot in line for a special presale, which in a forward-thinking twist, "they can then improve by sharing their unique presale link with friends and family, or by preordering Depeche Mode’s new album Spirit." On March 6, days before tickets go on general sale to the public, "fans who have registered will be let into a special ticket presale in waves, based on their place in line."
The tour, dubbed "the Global Spirit Tour," is in support of the band’s upcoming studio album, Spirit, their 14th, which is out on March 17. Spirit has already garnered critical acclaim, with Q magazine calling it “the most energized Depeche Mode album in years”.