City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

City Slang

Bummer: King Sunny Adé's April 21 Michigan Theater show canceled

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge KING SUNNY ADE BY MICHAEL WEINTROB.
  • King Sunny Ade by Michael Weintrob.

Well, this sucks. But we should definitely expect that any tour from a group of international musicians to get canceled at any point these days, thanks to the hate-mongering and factually-incorrect policies of p45.

Not saying that is precisely what happened here, with this cancelation. But if female Tibetan soccer players get denied a brief work VISA to play a match, anyone seems game, while the actual "bad hombres" at work in the country would sure seem to be primarily white US-born nationals. Peaceful cultural ambassadors? British school teachers? French Holocaust scholars? Norwegian ex-PMs? Best stay home the next four years.

Anyway, the fact remains that juju pioneer King Sunny Adé's entire North American Tour has been cancelled. Those who have purchased tickets to the April 21 performance at Michigan Theater have been notified directly by UMS.

Ticketholders can contact the UMS Ticket Office at 734‐764‐2538 for complete details. The UMS Ticket Office is open: Monday‐Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and closed Sunday.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 11 acts to look out for at Hamtramck Music Festival 2017 Read More

  2. Depeche Mode to play DTE Energy Music Theatre in August Read More

  3. Is vinyl Detroit's latest growth industry? Read More

  4. Lil Wayne brings 'Kloser 2 U' tour to the Fox in May Read More

  5. Third Man Pressing Plant's opening day: what you missed Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation